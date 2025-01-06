5 Packers Who Need To Step Up After Christian Watson's Injury
The Green Bay Packers received confirmation of the worst on Monday with news that Christian Watson has torn his ACL and will miss, at least, the entire 2025 postseason.
During the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears, Watson went down with a non-contact knee injury while running a route. The scene was grim. Watson clutched his knee in visible pain as trainers rushed to his side.
After being helped off the field and into the blue medical tent, things only got worse. Watson was carted to the locker room, covering his face in apparent distress.
Now, as Green Bay prepares for its Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team must recalibrate its offense without its most explosive weapon. Watson’s ability to stretch defenses vertically and draw attention opens up the field for the rest of the offense. Replacing that presence is no easy task.
Here are five players who will need to rise to the occasion as Green Bay’s playoff run begins.
1. Luke Musgrave
While Luke Musgrave can’t replicate Watson’s game-breaking ability as a pure deep threat, Musgrave can stretch defenses vertically in his own way, especially down the seams.
He recently returned from a knee injury in Week 17 and is still finding his rhythm. Against the Bears, he reminded everyone of his potential with a 19-yard catch that showcased his elite combination of speed and size for the tight end position.
The Packers haven’t leaned heavily on Musgrave as a field-stretching weapon this season, but his physical tools make him one of their best remaining options to attack defenses at the intermediate and deep levels.
His size creates mismatches against safeties and linebackers, and his speed allows him to gain separation in areas that traditionally stress defensive coverage schemes.
Without Watson, Green Bay’s offense will need contributions from all corners to maintain balance and explosiveness. Musgrave stepping up as a consistent target—both to keep defenses honest and to create opportunities for others—will be critical as the Packers head into the postseason.