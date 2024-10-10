Injury-Prone Packer's Dad Sheds New Light on Current Ailment
As the Green Bay Packers prepare for their Week 6 meeting with the Arizona Cardinals, fans have wondered if Christian Watson will be healthy enough to play on Sunday. The third-year receiver was inactive last week due to a high ankle sprain and has been limited in practice throughout the last few days, leaving his outlook up in the air.
On Thursday, Packers fans received another intriguing Watson update courtesy of an extremely close source: his father.
Packers Injury News: Christian Watson Dealing with Medical Sprain
Tazim Wajud Wajed, Watson's father and former Packers safety, took to social media to provide some clarity on his son's condition. Wajed said that Watson isn't dealing with a high ankle sprain but battling through a medical sprain.
If Watson is only dealing with a medical sprain, that's great news for the Packers. According to the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society, a high ankle sprain "can take up to 6-8 weeks to return to normal activity." Meanwhile, a Grade 1 medical sprain can take as quickly as three weeks to heal.
Hopefully, Watson recovers quickly and returns to the lineup sooner rather than later. The former North Dakota State receiver has struggled to stay on the field early in his NFL career. He missed 11 of a possible 34 games in his first two seasons and has already sat out once during the current campaign.
When healthy, Watson is a solid pass-catcher. The former 2022 second-rounder has caught 47-of-80 targets (58.3%) over the last three seasons for 1,113 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. We'll see if he can get healthy enough in time for Sunday to further build on those.
With that in mind, Green Bay doesn't look desperate for Watson's help this weekend. FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists the Packers as the 4.5-point home favorites over the Cardinals in a Week 6 showdown with a projected total of 47.5 points.
