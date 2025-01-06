Packers' Wild Card Ref Assignment Could Doom GB vs. Eagles
By Joe Summers
The NFL just released the referee assignments for Wild Card Weekend and Packers fans won't be pleased. Brad Allen and his crew will lead in Philadelphia on Sunday, which could be bad news for Green Bay's chances to pull off the upset.
Allen has developed a reputation for blown calls and seemingly favors home teams, adding another wrench into the Packers' plans. He's been a referee for 10 seasons now, yet still inspires Reddit posts wondering if he's the most corrupt in the league.
Green Bay is already a 4.5-point underdog at FanDuel Sportsbook. They're battling an uphill climb and hopefully Allen won't make it even more challenging.
Packers vs. Eagles Wild Card Referee Assignment Revealed
During the regular season when Allen's crew had the game, home teams won 62.5% of the time. The league average was only 53.31%, meaning Allen gave home teams a distinct advantage. Perhaps that can be attributed to a small sample size, but home teams in games Allen referees have had a higher win percentage than league average in seven of the last nine years.
His crew called more penalties on visitors (103) than hosts (90), and he had an infamous incident benefiting the Eagles during an October game in 2023. That being said, he did make a questionable call in Green Bay's favor when the Packers upset the Chiefs, though it's worth pointing out that game was at Lambeau Field.
There seems to be evidence that Allen could be influenced by home crowds. Every year of his career, his crew has called more penalties on the visiting team than the home one. The Packers can certainly overcome this, but it could become a storyline to watch.
Green Bay ranked 18th in penalties per game (6.5) while Philadelphia ranked 11th (6.1). In the last three games though, the Eagles have averaged one full fewer penalty per contest. Staying disciplined will be a major focus for Matt LaFleur's staff this week, and penalties could ultimately be what sinks the Packers' playoff chances.
No matter how you look at it, fans would probably prefer someone else had been given the assignment.
More Green Bay Packers News:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.