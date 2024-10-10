Packers Pass-Catcher Suffers Clear Injury Setback Ahead of Week 6
The Green Bay Packers will be hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. This NFC showdown gives the Packers the chance to improve to 3-2. Even though the Packers are getting receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson back into the fold, it is not that way for everyone.
During Thursday's practice, tight end Luke Musgrave was sidelined, which is a step back from where he was prior.
Packers News: Luke Musgrave Didn't Practice on Thursday
Per Mike Spofford of Packers.com, Musgrave, and Devonte Wyatt were the two players who didn't practice for Green Bay on Thursday.
Musgrave was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but it appears his ankle injury has gotten worse. The Oregon State product failed to practice last week but was active in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams. He played zero snaps in that contest but now it's trending like he won't be active at all on Sunday.
In addition to Musgrave missing practice, the Packers signed tight end John FitzPatrick off the Falcons' practice squad and onto the active roster.
Now that it looks like the 24-year-old is set to miss the contest against the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay is set to lean on Tucker Kraft. He has emerged as a serious weapon in the passing attack. Through five weeks, Kraft ranks sixth among tight ends in receiving yards (218) while being tied for first in receiving touchdowns (3).
As for Musgrave, his focus shifts to getting healthy and returning to the field at some point. He hasn't made the impact he envisioned but will still have a role on the offense when he returns.
