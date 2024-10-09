Packers Start Week 6 Practice With Exciting WR News
The Green Bay Packers are 3-2 on the season as they roll into Week 6. On Sunday, they'll host the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC showdown.
Last week, they were able to go on the road and handle business, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 24-19. They managed to do so without receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson.
Doubs was suspended after he skipped two days of practice last week. He was reportedly unhappy with his role in the passing attack but had a positive conversation with the team after the fact. As for Watson, he's been dealing with a high-ankle sprain since Week 4 that caused him to miss last week's game.
As they prepare for the Cardinals, the Packers got some great news regarding these two playmakers.
Packers News: Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson Practiced on Wednesday
Per Matt Schneidman of The Atheltic, Doubs, and Watson returned to action and were on the practice field. The Packers wide receiver rotation is one of the deepest in the league but getting these guys back out there is only a positive for the team.
Watson has terrific deep speed to stretch the field. As for Doubs, he can win in contested catch situations and give Jordan Love an athletic pass-catcher.
It's a step in the right direction, as Doubs and Green Bay have moved past last week's situation.
Meanwhile, Watson missed one game after many thought he would be out for an extended period with his high-ankle sprain. The Packers have dealt with a flurry of injuries and situations on the offensive end through five games but things are trending in the right direction.
