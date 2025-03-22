Packers' Odds of Keeping Jaire Alexander Just Went Up After Latest FA Signing

As the Green Bay Packers' offseason continues, so does their saga with star cornerback Jaire Alexander.

A good chunk of the Packers' offseason has surrounder Alexander, whose future in America's Dairyland is up in the air as a contract extension seems unlikely. It was only earlier this week when ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported that Green Bay is "still trying to trade" the two-time Pro Bowl defender, however, a legitimate suitor has yet to emerge.

Having said that, there's still time for the Packers and Alexander to reach a decision that keeps him in Green Bay for at least the 2025 campaign. In fact, his remaining in town seems likelier following one of the NFL's latest free agency signings.

Packers' Odds of Keeping Jaire Alexander Improve After Chiefs Sign CB Robert Rochell

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed veteran cornerback/special teams contributor Robert Rochell to a one-year contract, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The former 2021 Los Angeles Rams fourth-round pick bounced around various practice squads before spending the last two seasons with the Packers.

Free-agent CB Robert Rochell, who spent last season with the Packers, reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Chiefs, per @UniSportsMgmt CEO Kevin Conner. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2025

Rochell, 26, played 20 games during his time in Green Bay, spending most of his tenure on special teams (233 snaps compared to one on defense). He only mustered six solo tackles along the way and, although his 70.1 Pro Football Focus special teams grade in 2023 was impressive, his mark of 43.9 last season was anything but that.

Although Rochell wasn't the team's best free agent, his departure can't be ignored. He's the third cornerback that the Packers have lost to the open market after Erick Stokes and Corey Ballentine joined the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts, respectively. Outside of signing Nate Hobbs, general manager Brian Gutekunst has done little to help his dwindling CB room.

In other words, the more CBs that leave Green Bay, the more likely it is that Alexander sticks around. Even if his contract situation is unfavorable, there aren't exactly many available big-name ballhawks who can come in and fill his void. Even if the Packers use a first-round pick on a cornerback, it might take a few years before they can guard the NFL's best wideouts.

Considering how he went out of his way to welcome Hobbs to the team despite the ongoing rumors, it seems that Alexander is open to the idea of sticking around. If he stays, the two-time All-Pro second-team CB will look to rebound from an injury-plagued 2024 campaign that saw him record 15 solo tackles, seven broken-up passes, and two interceptions with a 78.3 PFF coverage grade in seven games.

The risks that come from cutting ties with Alexander without a proper replacement outweigh the potential rewards right now. With two years left on his contract, it might be wise for the Packers to put a potential trade/release on the back burner until next offseason when, hopefully, they'll have their CB situation properly figured out.

In the meantime, Alexander and the Packers will continue with the NFL offseason, being tied for the ninth-best Super Bowl 60 odds (+2200) on FanDuel Sportsbook.

