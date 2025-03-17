Jaire Alexander Reportedly Sabotaging Chances of Packers Return

The start of NFL free agency is always accompanied by a flurry of moves and the Green Bay Packers' approach hasn't deviated from the norm. As they're trying to build on a promising young roster to compete in a loaded NFC, the front office is committed to leaving no stone unturned.

Perhaps the biggest question mark aside from the potential acquisition of a true No. 1 wide receiver is what the team will do with standout cornerback Jaire Alexander. It feels like there's no chance of a contract extension, making a release or trade the most likely outcomes.

While the two-time All-Pro would theoretically like to return to the only organization he's ever known, he's unfortunately actively sabotaging his chances of doing so.

In here, @RobDemovsky says the Packers are still actively trying to trade CB Jaire Alexander. Also, a pay cut hasn't been offered, and Alexander wouldn't accept one anyway. https://t.co/zKexrLYLSH — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) March 17, 2025

Packers CB Jaire Alexander Reportedly Won't Take Pay Cut to Stay in Green Bay

As reported by Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers are actively trying to trade Alexander. They could theoretically wait indefinitely, though would likely prefer to get any trade done before the 2025 NFL Draft in April. The most interesting part, however, comes from what could happen if there's no adequate suitor.

"One source said the team has not approached Alexander about taking a pay cut and that even if it did, he would not be willing to do so," Demovsky wrote. "Without a trading partner, the Packers would likely release him, but there is no urgency to do so because he has no guaranteed money left on his deal until the start of the regular season, when he's due $17.5 million."

It's important to note that Green Bay has not asked Alexander to take a reduced salary at this stage. Should a trade prove hard to come by though, they might. If that happens, Demovsky's reporting shows Alexander would not be willing to play ball.

That puts both sides in a tricky spot, as the Packers could wait until the start of the regular season to cut him and owe no guaranteed money, potentially leaving each party scrambling when their respective focuses should be on preparing for games.

If he's not willing to take a pay cut for the Packers or another team, an outright release sounds like the only realistic outcome.

Alexander is a talented player when he's on the field but unfortunately, he's struggled to stay healthy. The 28-year-old former first-round pick played in just four games in 2021 and seven in each of the last two seasons. At his age, it's hard to justify paying such a hefty salary without feeling concerned.

We'll see what happens in the coming weeks before the draft, though it looks like this saga may drag out longer than fans hope.

