Packers Now Have Good Idea Where Trevon Diggs Will Sign Next

The first week of NFL free agency is almost over, and former Green Bay Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs still hasn't found a new home. The former All-Pro defender has been unemployed ever since the Packers released him following their brief playoff run, leaving it up in the air as to where Diggs will play next.

There hasn't been much buzz surrounding the 27-year-old CB's next potential destination. At the same time, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out where he's likely to sign, with one potential option making too much sense for even the Packers to ignore.

All Signs Point to Trevon Diggs Joining the Commanders

The Washington Commanders are one of the many teams looking for cornerback help this spring. It turns out that allowing 242.5 passing yards per game (28th) and 8.1 yards per reception (T-30th) isn't a recipe for success; however, with most of the big-name CBs off the board, Diggs is someone who might stand out to the Commanders.

Washington could feel the same confidence that Green Bay felt when it rolled the dice on Diggs with a waiver claim in December.



The ex-2020 second-rounder needed a fresh start after being dumped by the Dallas Cowboys, and the Packers were confident that now-former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley could help get Diggs back to the form that paced the NFL in interceptions (11) and Pick-6s (two) in 2021.

Of course, it didn't take long for the Packers' pipedream to come crashing down. Diggs barely saw the field during his brief run in Titletown, playing 33 defensive snaps vs. the Minnesota Vikings before being limited to one coverage opportunity in the Wild Card Round loss to the Chicago Bears. That spelled the end for him.

Even though his time with the Packers was forgettable, Diggs holds enough name value for the Commanders to consider a signing. After all, the majority of his career was played in the NFC East, and joining Washington would give him a chance to get revenge on Dallas twice per year.



Speaking of the Cowboys, a signing would also reunite Diggs with former defensive coordinator and current Commanders head coach Dan Quinn. It isn't a coincidence that Diggs achieved his All-Pro and Pro Bowl debuts in Quinn's first season in Dallas, so getting back together might be an effective way to kill two birds with one stone.

Whatever Happens Next, Diggs Won't Be Green Bay's Problem

The door isn't fully closed to Diggs returning to the Packers after fellow CB Nate Hobbs was released this week. At the same time, Green Bay seems confident in Keisean Nixon, Javon Bullard, and Carrington Valentine as its starters, with the newly signed Benjamin St-Juste providing a supporting role.



In other words, they don't need Diggs as much as the Commanders do.

With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if Washington puts out a signing announcement in the coming weeks, if not days. The longer that free agency goes on, the likelier it'll be that another team calls Diggs' number first, which is why the Commanders might want to leap on the opportunity so they can get started on their draft plans.

Meanwhile, the Packers will watch as another team tries to reignite Diggs' career. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but at least it won't be Green Bay's problem if it ends in another failed experiment.

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