Benjamin St-Juste Isn't the Only Charger the Packers Could Sign in Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers haven’t made many splashy free agency signings during the first two days of the legal tampering window, but the additions they made were still notable. Green Bay reportedly signed cornerback Benjamin St-Juste to a two-year, $10 million deal, and wide receiver Skyy Moore to a one-year deal, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The St-Juste signing by Green Bay was surprising, especially with what general manager Brian Gutekunst said about the group last month. That said, the Packers should look to add another free agent from the Chargers, who were a playoff team last season in the AFC.

The next player who should be on their radar is dual-threat quarterback Trey Lance. Green Bay needs a new QB2 behind Jordan Love, with Malik Willis departing the organization and signing a three-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.

As things stand, Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord are the current options to compete for the QB2 job. The Packers should not be content with those candidates and should look to bring in Lance, whom they could attempt to mold into the next Willis.

Ex-Chargers QB Trey Lance Should Be Next on Packers’ FA Wishlist

The 25-year-old Lance suited up for the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2025 season after spending the previous two years with the Dallas Cowboys. Lance, once upon a time, was the No. 3 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers and was thought to have a lot of upside coming out of North Dakota State.

However, for one reason or another, it hasn’t clicked for Lance just yet. Since coming into the league in 2021, the signal-caller has only started six games, which is incredible to think about. Last season with the Chargers, he made one start, the regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos.

In that game, Lance completed 20-of-44 passes for 136 yards and an interception. He was also sacked four times, but had 69 yards on the ground. Lance hasn’t been the best passer, sporting a 54.0 completion percentage with five touchdowns and five interceptions to his name during his NFL career.

But when factoring in his dual-threat ability, there’s something to work with for Matt LaFleur and the rest of the Packers’ coaching staff. Think about this: when the Packers acquired Willis from the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2024 season, he was a 53 percent passer in his first two years in the league.

However, over the last two years, Willis has become a 78.7 percent passer, a mark credited not only to himself, but also to the Packers’ coaching staff. Therefore, who's to say that Lance couldn’t do the same thing learning behind Love if given a chance to work with this group of wideouts?



It’s a fascinating idea on paper, and it's something that the Packers must consider given their current backup quarterback options. If they turn around Lance’s career and make him a potential starting QB, it could lead to Green Bay getting another comp pick in the future, or more.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: