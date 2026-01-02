Packers' Recent History Provides Hope for Trevon Diggs Paying Off

The Green Bay Packers claimed former Dallas Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs earlier this week in hopes that the once productive corner can give an injury-plagued defense a boost. Diggs has struggled mightily with zero interceptions or pass breakups while giving up the league's highest passer rating when targeted. Still, there is hope that the Packers can help the veteran turn back the clock and become a contributor to the Packers' defense. It wouldn't be the first time that the franchise has taken on a reclamation project at the position and won.

The Packers Wire's Zach Kruse pointed this out: "It looked all over for Rasul in 2021. Had allowed 8 TDs with 0 INTs in 2019 and 2020. Two teams released him in 2021. Landed in Green Bay and it all clicked again." Kruse is talking about Rasul Douglas, who was signed off Arizona's practice squad in 2021 and responded with 5 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, and 13 passes defended in Green Bay. It was a breakout performance that garnered the corner an offseason raise, spending the next two years with the franchise.

It is a perfect example to draw from, with hopes that a similar path lies ahead for Diggs. The corner was once an elite contributor, leading the league in interceptions in the 2021 season. Diggs picked off opposing quarterbacks 11 times, returning two of these for touchdowns, and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for Dallas.

Packers Fans Hope that Trevon Diggs Can Follow a Familiar Path to End the 2025 Season

Comparing Diggs to Douglas is fair in the fact that both were reclamation projects that the rest of the league had given up on. Diggs has the higher pedigree, putting together a far more impressive season in the past and being a former second-round selection. It lends itself to hope that simply stepping away from the failing defense of Matt Eberflus allows Diggs the chance to rediscover a form that has evaded the corner over the past two seasons.

The last time Diggs was a great starting option was during the 2023 season when an ACL tear shortened the year. In the two seasons since, the defensive back has been a shell of the player he once was. Green Bay fans are hoping that a simple change of scenery is all that is needed for the corner to be able to turn back the clock.

This has happened before, with Kruse's reference to Douglas serving as the perfect comparison. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has become a coaching star this season and should be more than up to the task of finding out whether or not Diggs has anything left in the tank. An answer Packer fans will anxiously await as they sit back and hope that the late-season struggles were only setting up a surprise January run.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: