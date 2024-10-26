Packers Make Roster Move to Address Cornerback Depth for Week 8
The Green Bay Packers have a golden opportunity to win their fourth game in a row and improve to 6-2 on the season. Green Bay will be matching up against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have struggled this season.
The Minnesota Vikings lost on Thursday Night Football while also losing a key player for the 2024 season. The Packers are looking to take advantage and they made a roster move on Saturday.
Packers News: Robert Rochell Elevated to the Active Roster
According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Green Bay has elevated cornerback Robert Rochell from the practice squad to the active roster.
The Packers need some depth at cornerback and on special teams, as Corey Ballentine (ankle) is listed as doubtful to play.
This is Rochell's third time being elevated to the 53-man roster. It happened in Weeks 3 & 4. In 2024, the 26-year-old has logged 34 snaps on special teams, securing two tackles.
In his NFL career, the 2021 fourth-round pick has compiled 24 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception. Since this was Rochell's third time being elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, he's out of elevations for the year. Green Bay would need to sign him to the active roster in order for Rochell to play for the Packers again this season.
It was always trending like Rochell would get moved up to the gameday roster as Ballentine didn't practice all week with his ankle injury.
The Packers are being underrated and opened as 3.5-point favorites per FanDuel Sportsbook. They should handle business on Sunday and continue to stack another win.
