Packers NFC North Chances Skyrocket Following Vikings Major Injury News
The NFC North is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL this year. All four teams have at least four wins and the competition is through the roof.
The Lions sit at 5-1, the Bears are 4-2, and both the Vikings and Packers are 5-2. Every game matters going forward, and everyone knows that. The Packers are set to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 and have a chance to secure their sixth win.
While they are seeking to extend their win streak, the Vikings suffered a massive injury. And that will have serious implications for the rest of the season.
NFL News: Christian Darrisaw is Out for the Year
In addition to losing 30-20 to the Los Angeles Rams, Vikings star left tackle Christian Darrisaw suffered a season-ending knee injury on Thursday Night Football.
Darrisaw is one of the best players at his position and that was on full display this year. He has only allowed two sacks all season with the 10th-highest grade among tackles at 81.4 per PFF.
Losing Darrisaw is huge for the Vikings, as they have David Quessenberry stepping in. In 25 snaps on Thursday, he gave up two pressures, one hurry, and a QB hit. He also finished with a 46.7 pass-blocking grade.
That is great news for Green Bay though. They already secured the first head-to-head win over Minnesota. Now in the second matchup, they won't have to deal with him. As for the Vikings, they'll have to navigate 10 games without their best offensive lineman.
Outside of quarterback, having a stout left tackle is one of the most important positions and the Vikings now have to trot out their backup for the rest of the season.
The Packers are currently tied with the Vikings at +280 odds to win the NFC North at FanDuel Sportsbook, though this injury suggests Green Bay has a much better chance than Minnesota moving forward.
