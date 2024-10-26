Jaguars' Defensive Metrics Prove Packers Are Underrated in Week 8 Betting Odds
The Green Bay Packers are traveling to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. These two teams have had two completely different starts to the 2024 season. The Packers are 5-2 and are winners of three straight. The Jags are 2-5 but started the season 0-4.
The Jaguars defense has been a major reason why they've struggled this season but for some reason, the Packers are being underrated according to oddsmakers. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are 3.5-point favorites, which is certainly surprising based on the Jags' defensive numbers and Green Bay's explosive offense.
Jacksonville Jaguars Have One of the Worst Defenses in the NFL
Heading into Week 8, the Jaguars are ranked last in the NFL in Adjusted QB EPA (0.114). EPA is a metric that measures action plays (passes, rushes, scrambles, pressures, etc) and determines the depth and type of pass the quarterback throws.
In addition to those numbers, the Jags are 28th in the NFL in total defense (376.4), 31st in pass defense (273.9), and 30th in scoring defense (27.7).
On the flip side, Green Bay has one of the most explosive offenses in the league. They are sixth in the NFL in total offense (383.1), ninth in passing offense (228.1), and seventh in scoring offense (26.6).
The Packers have a chance to torch this Jags' secondary and put up massive numbers. Jacksonville has allowed 30-plus three times in the past five games.
Despite all these stats, the Packers are only 3.5-point favorites, which is definitely surprising. Green Bay has an opportunity to go off and put forth a dominant offensive performance.
