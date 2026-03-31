Packers' Love for Skyy Moore Positions Him to Help Solve Punt Return Issues

The Green Bay Packers entered the offseason with one of the shakiest special teams setups in the entire NFL, but the hiring of Cam Achord as special teams coordinator and the signing of Skyy Moore as the team's new primary return specialist may be the difference-makers necessary to give the team three strong units in every facet of the game.



Well, if the kicking game and punt defense hold up, anyway.

In 2025, the Packers' special teams ranked No. 23 in the league in kick returns with 23.2 yards per return, and dead last in the NFL in punt returns at 5.6 yards per return. Green Bay's 22 special-teams penalties were the 10th-most of any franchise. With former ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia in control, there was no strong component of the unit, since even forcing kicker Brandon McManus into the starting kicker role backfired with a 24-of-30 (80.0%) conversion rate.

Judging by general manager Brian Gutekunst's latest comments on Monday (h/t mattschneidman), it sounds like the Packers view Moore as someone who can help turn a dire special teams situation around.

"Yeah, certainly last year was one of the first years you really had an expanded role as a returner, and (Skyy Moore) did an outstanding job. He's one of the better guys at both (kick returning and punt returning) in the league. Last year, just as we went through that opportunity to get up... just obviously that was something last year with our special teams, and we needed to kind of add to. So, excited to get him and see what he can do for us" Brian Gutekunst, Packers GM

Skyy Moore Already Seems Like Packers No. 1 Returner

Moore could be a difference-maker in the return game, ranking No. 6 on kickoff returns on 33 returns (27.5 yards per return) and No. 7 in punt returns on 25 returns (11.6 yards per return) last season. Gutekunst's comments illustrate that he believes Moore can replicate that success in Titletown, so now the pressure is on.

The Packers saw last season's leading punt returner, Romeo Doubs, sign with the New England Patriots in free agency. That's without mentioning how Keisean Nixon would rather focus on cornerback duties, as well as the lack of an answer otherwise before the Moore signing, since Matthew Golden was only marginally better with 4.7 yards per punt return.

As for kick returns, Savion Williams led the way with 717 yards on 28 returns as a rookie; however, more help will be needed after losing Emanuel Wilson, who accounted for nine returns. While Nixon had a high average YPR (29. 3 in 2024) in the kickoff game, he lacked explosive returns and shared an aversion to being anything but a corner, proven by his not returning a single kickoff in 2025.

The Packers don't have many options when it comes to returning kickoffs and punts. Although more depth could be added between now and September, both via the NFL draft and free agency, Moore can likely rest easy knowing that he has the inside track to becoming Green Bay's go-to returner.

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