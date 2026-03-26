Packers' Skyy Moore Signing Already Being Slept on This Offseason

During an offseason when the Green Bay Packers signed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave away from the Minnesota Vikings, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste away from the Los Angeles Chargers, and traded for Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, it's easy to forget about the team signing wideout/returner Skyy Moore.

All of the player movement doesn't make it right to forget that Green Bay just landed one of the more exciting return men in the sport and may have solved one of their biggest problems on their worst unit in 2025. It just makes it easy.

Skyy Moore Could Be Packers' Hidden Gem

CB Keisean Nixon was a 2022 and 2023 AP All-Pro and All-NFC kick returner during his first few seasons in America's Dairyland after catching on with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders; however, his production in the return game stalled in 2025. While he used to average over 20 yards per return — 28.8 yards in 2022 to 26.1 yards in 2023 — he stopped wanting to return kickoffs entirely. Perhaps worse yet, his punt return average was literally a yard per return in three tries.

Nixon made it clear he wants to focus on being a corner.



Perfect.



Moore could bring back the old level of production Nixon used to bring. In 2025 for the San Francisco 49ers, Moore had 27.5 yards per kick return and 11.6-yard punt return. Those were both top-seven marks league-wide last season.

Moore's recent history is why everyone's sleeping on him. After bursting onto the scene as one of the Kansas City Chiefs' second-rounders from the 2022 draft, Moore suffered a core muscle injury in 2024 that landed him on the injured reserve after six games he labored in. That led to his release, and though he had his best year in 2025, most may view him as a bust at the receiver position.

That's too bad. Moore has the chance to turn special teams around after former special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia made it a weak point during his three-year tenure.

With Cam Achord taking over for Bisaccia, times should be changing. The 39-year-old coach was a special teams assistant with the New York Giants last year, and while the unit was not very good overall, the team ranked fifth in kickoff return yards. Achord got the most out of a unit that had six players averaging 26.1 yards or more per return, with Deonte Banks leading the way at 32.7 Y/R.

Moore brings more raw talent to the fold. He should thrive as the primary return man this fall. Heck, he can even contribute as a pass-catcher if needed. Albeit a small sample size, he averaged 17.4 yards on five catches last season, with each grab coming with a first down.

Moore should stop being overlooked now, since he has the chance to make a major difference later. He might not be the Packers' biggest free-agent addition, but he could be one of the most important in the long run.

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