Cam Achord's Hiring Gives Packers a Clear Free Agent Target

The Green Bay Packers squashed one of their biggest offseason concerns by hiring Cam Achord as their new special teams coordinator on Friday. The 39-year-old should be a breath of fresh air after former ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia stunk up the joint last season, hopefully helping the Packers improve in an area they desperately struggled in.

Part of Achord's early tasks will be finding out how to turn Green Bay's return situation around. The Packers averaged the fewest yards per punt return (5.6) and were tied for 22nd at 25.2 yards per kickoff return. It'll be hard to consider Green Bay a legitimate Super Bowl threat if nothing changes.

That's why the Packers could use free agency to help set Achord up for immediate success. Interestingly enough, someone whom the new ST coordinator knows well might be the perfect man for the job.

Packers Can Help Cam Achord By Signing Gunner Olszewski in Free Agency

Achord has created plenty of connections by hanging around NFL circles since the 2018 season, and a handful of his former pupils will be available in free agency. One of those is veteran return man Gunner Olszewski, who spent his first three NFL seasons with Achord in New England before the duo reunited on the New York Giants in 2025.

It isn't hard to fathom why Olszewski would welcome a reunion this offseason. After all, his first (and only) time being an All-Pro returner came when Achard was promoted to the Patriots' special teams coordinator in 2020, resulting in the former undrafted wideout pacing the NFL punt return yards (346) and yards per attempt (17.3).

Olszewski hasn't reached similar heights since, but he's still a solid special teams hand — especially compared to what the Packers are working with. After missing all of 2024 with a groin injury, the 29-year-old special teamer averaged a respectable 9.0 yards on 24 punts and 26.2 yards on 26 kick returns.



For reference, his kick return average would've led the Packers last season, while his punt numbers were better than Romeo Doubs (6.3), Matthew Golden (4.7), and Keisean Nixon (1.0), who handled all but two of Green Bay's punt returns.

One of the most alluring aspects of Olszewski's upcoming free agency is that he won't break the bank. Spotac projects his market value at an affordable $1.6 million, while OverTheCap offers a valuation of $1.8 million. That's a fair price for the Packers, who don't have a ton of wiggle room with the likes of Jordan Love and Micah Parsons' contracts on the books.

The 2026 free agent tampering period begins on Monday, March 9, meaning it won't be long before the Packers can give Olszewski a call. As promising as their special teams outlook is with Achord at the helm, it can become even more encouraging if the Pack reunites their new coordinator with a familiar face.

