Packers Likely Thrilled as Bears Coach Flirts with Leaving NFC North

As the NFL playoffs continue, most of the league is already in offseason mode when it comes to working on their coaching staffs. Between a litany of firings and hirings, promotions and demotions, there hasn't been any shortage of coaching-related headlines this month, and that includes the Green Bay Packers, who've recently extended head coach Matt LaFleur (and general manager Brian Gutekunst).

Although LaFleur's future is secure, his staff could see some turnover, with defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley having already been interviewed for various vacancies around the league. Interestingly, the Packers aren't the only NFC North team that could lose a key coach soon, and that's something that should excite Green Bay and its fans.

Packers Would Win Big If Bears RBs Coach Eric Bieniemy Leaves for Chiefs

On Monday morning, NFL insider Justin Schultz reported that the Kansas City Chiefs have asked the Chicago Bears for permission to speak to running backs coach Eric Bieniemy. With Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy also receiving head coaching interest and the Bears out of the playoffs, it seems like Kansas City is seeking a reunion with Bieniemy, who spent 10 years with the franchise as an RBs coach (2013-17) and OC (2018-22).

Bieniemy has one of the brightest minds when it comes to the backfield, so getting him out of the NFC North would be huge for the Packers. Between the 2025 regular season and playoffs, the Bears averaged the third-most rushing yards per game (142.3) and fifth-most yards per attempt (4.7) despite this year being the 56-year-old coach's first, and potentially only, season in Chicago.

It only took a lone season under Bieniemy's learning tree for Bears RB D'Andre Swift to have a career year. The ex-Detroit Lions rusher finished with personal highs in rushing yards (1,087), rushing touchdowns (nine), and total scrimmage yards (1,386), on top of his 4.9 yards per carry being noticeably above his 2024 average (3.8).

Swift wasn't the only Bieniemy beneficiary in the Windy City. 2025 seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai completely exceeded expectations out of the Bears' backfield, converting 169 attempts into 783 rushing yards and five touchdowns, which includes two performances with 130-plus yards.

In other words, the Packers won't mind if Bieniemy's exit causes the Bears' RB room to regress. After all, Green Bay allowed Chicago to rush for an average of 144 yards in the two regular-season meetings before holding the latter to 93 yards in the postseason clash.

There's no doubt that the Bears defied expectations this season, but losing Bieniemy could seriously set their offense back. Of course, that'd be music to the Packers' ears, especially since it would be karmic after Bears fans treated winning the Wild Card Round as if it were a Super Bowl victory.

At the end of the day, time will tell if HC Ben Johnson was the true mastermind behind the Bears' offensive success this season, or if Bieniemy is a crutch that he can't afford to lose. Either way, the Packers can continue to navigate the offseason, knowing that one of their NFC North rivals is about to get a bit worse.

