Mike McCarthy's Chances of Landing New HC Job Keep Going Up

The Green Bay Packers are focused on their offseason planning, but that hasn't stopped fans from keeping tabs on familiar faces who aren't with the team. Former head coach Mike McCarthy has been one ex-Packer in the headlines to begin the offseason, as several NFL coaching vacancies have provided a path for the 62-year-old bench boss to return to the league.

After emerging as a potential New York Giants head coach candidate, McCarthy earned an interview with the Tennessee Titans earlier this week. Well, it seems like the ex-Green Bay coach impressed the Tennessee brass because A to Z Sports' Easton Freeze reported on Saturday that McCarthy has, in fact, had two interviews with the Titans, increasing the likelihood of his potentially landing the job.

McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches of the last few decades, so it isn't shocking that the Titans might not want him to slip through their hands. And if a second interview wasn't promising enough for the once-Packers HC's future, so is the fact that another team is interested in his services.

Steelers' Mike McCarthy Interest Skyrockets Ex-Packers HC's Odds of an NFL Return

This past week, beloved head coach Mike Tomlin walked away from the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 seasons leading the team. Well, Tomlin's exit opened another door for McCarthy, who's now in the mix for an interview in the Steel City.

"Steelers are expected to speak with former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy about their head coach vacancy," NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning. "McCarthy is from Pittsburgh and worked with Steelers (general manager) Omar Khan in New Orleans in 2000."

Given McCarthy's local ties and familiarity with Khan, it's not surprising that the Steelers view him as a potential head coaching candidate. That's without even mentioning how Pittsburgh's roster is a great fit for a veteran head coach like McCarthy, whose Super Bowl ring would garner immediate respect in the locker room.

Of course, McCarthy potentially joining the Steelers should intrigue Packers fans based on the fact that a reunion with Aaron Rodgers could be on the table. On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter said that Pittsburgh is open to running things back with the former Packers quarterback, "even though it's unlikely" with Tomlin gone.

Rodgers and McCarthy have been complimentary of each other in the past, and a potential reunion could be what keeps the four-time NFL MVP in Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, the Steelers aren't on the Packers' 2026 schedule, meaning any potential clash would have to wait until the Super Bowl.

McCarthy sat on the sidelines in 2025 after spending five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. While three consecutive 12-5 campaigns showed he could get it done in the regular season, a 1-3 postseason record during that stretch left the Cowboys seeking change last year.

Even if his run with the Cowboys didn't yield the intended results, it's clear that McCarthy is still a hot commodity whenever NFL head coaching jobs open up. Whether it's with the Titans, Steelers, or another team, it's looking likelier by the day that the former Packers HC will be back leading a team this fall.

