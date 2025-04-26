Packers Just Put Kingsley Enagbare on Notice With Fourth-Round Pick

The Green Bay Packers came into the 2025 NFL Draft looking to find some consistency on the edge. Green Bay’s pass-rush was effective, finishing ninth with 45 sacks last season. But their tendency to affect the quarterback came and went as the Packers posted a 22.1% pressure rate that ranked 16th.

It’s a deficiency that sparked multiple rumors offseason, including trading for star edge rushers Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson. But the Packers resisted temptation for the blockbuster move and used their first three selections in the draft on offense with Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, North Carolina State offensive tackle Anthony Belton and TCU wide receiver Savion Williams.

Green Bay finally addressed its pass rush in the fourth round of the draft and it could put current starter Kingsley Enagbare on notice as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Packers Select Texas Edge Rusher Barryn Sorrell in Fourth Round of NFL Draft

The Packers selected Texas edge rusher Barryn Sorrell with their fourth-round pick (124th overall) on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 256-pound Sorrell was a three-year starter at Texas and made over 40 starts during his time in Austin. He registered a career-high 6 sacks to help lead the Longhorns to the semifinals of last year’s College Football Playoff.

But getting sacks hasn't been the problem. Green Bay’s bigger issue is getting consistent pressure. It’s a metric where Sorrell thrives, leading the Longhorns with 49 pressures last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

It’s something that Enagbare has struggled with during his career. The 25-year-old has been a rotational player since arriving as a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft, averaging just under 25 pressures in his first three seasons. He also posted a 6.9% pass-rush win rate, which ranked 97th out of 122 qualifying edge rushers last season. By comparison, Sorrell posted a 15.4% win rate during his final season at Texas and improved that number in each of his three seasons as a starter.

With Enagbare heading into the final season of his rookie contract, Sorrell could be a long-term replacement if he develops behind him next season. It puts the veteran on notice and could be a boost to a Packer pass rush that needed one.

