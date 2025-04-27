5 Packers on Thin Ice Following the 2025 NFL Draft

With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, it's time to assess the haul the Green Bay Packers came away with—and how it shakes up the rest of the roster.

Green Bay stuck to its guns, making a selection at each of the picks they entered the draft with. Here's the full rundown:

Round 1, Pick 23: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Round 2, Pick 54: Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

Round 3, Pick 87: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Round 4, Pick 124: Barryn Sorrell, DE, Texas

Round 5, Pick 159: Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State

Round 6, Pick 198: Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia

Round 7, Pick 237: Micah Robinson, CB, Tulane

Round 7, Pick 250: John Williams, OT, Cincinnati

If there's one truth in the NFL, it's that change is constant. A player who was sitting pretty before the draft may now find the ground crumbling beneath their cleats.

So, without further ado, here are five Packers who find themselves skating on thin ice following the 2025 NFL Draft:

1. Mecole Hardman, WR

The Packers just signed Mecole Hardman in free agency, but the veteran speedster is already feeling the chill.

After drafting two receivers in the first three rounds, Green Bay’s wide receiver room suddenly looks a lot more crowded. Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden, and Savion Williams are all strong bets to make the final roster. Meanwhile, Christian Watson is expected to start the season on the PUP list as he rehabs from his torn ACL.

That already eats up five roster spots at wide receiver. Hardman now finds himself in a dogfight with Bo Melton and Malik Heath for what’s likely one or two remaining jobs.

His edge used to be his elite speed, but Golden and Melton bring plenty of juice themselves. Hardman will need to show he can offer more than just straight-line speed—whether that's in special teams, route running, or veteran leadership—if he wants to stick around.