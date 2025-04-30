Packers Keeping Disruptor for at Least 1 More Year After Latest News

May is here, and it's safe to say that the Green Bay Packers' offseason experience hasn't been short on excitement.

The Packers have been busy throughout the early spring months, between signing veteran free agents and searching for the future in the 2025 NFL draft. That's without mentioning star cornerback Jaire Alexander's uncertain future with the franchise, as well as the various headlines wideout Christian Watson's father continues to make.

As action-packed as March and April were, the Packers' offseason business isn't even close to being over.

Packers Officially Pick Up DT Devonte Wyatt's 5th-Year Option for 2025 Season

The Packers announced more contract news on Wednesday, revealing that they've picked up defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt's fifth-year option, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The former Georgia defender was drafted 28th overall by Green Bay in 2022 and will carry a $12.9 million cap hit in the final year (2026) of his rookie contract, according to Spotrac.

Needless to say, Packers fans are excited to see what a motivated Wyatt will do heading into Year 4. The 27-year-old defender has been a frequent contributor on Green Bay's defensive line since arriving in town, playing 1,138 defensive snaps across 47 outings (5 starts).

Although he's mostly played coming off the bench, Wyatt's limited playing time hasn't prevented him from being productive. The 6-foot-3, 304-pound disruptor has racked up 43 solo tackles, 12.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and one broken-up pass to begin his NFL career, helping cement him as one of head coach Matt LaFleur's most-trusted defenders.

Wyatt continues improving with each passing season, and his latest Pro Football Focus grades highlight his ascent. Although his run defense and tackling could use improvement, the Decatur, GA native managed to play to the 24th-best pass rush (71.4) and 37th-best overall defense (66.4) grades among eligible interior defenders in 2024.

Continuing to play at that level while also getting better will ensure that a large contract will be awaiting Wyatt when his rookie contract expires at the end of the 2026 season.

For now, the standout defender will focus on helping to bring another Lombardi Trophy to Green Bay. The Packers will continue their offseason with the ninth-best Super Bowl 59 odds (+2200) on FanDuel Sportsbook.

