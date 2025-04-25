Packers Star Gives Big Jaire Alexander Update as Packers' Trade Rumors Swirl

The 2025 NFL Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night, and the first round is in the books. The Green Bay Packers took WR Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick, which is the first WR selection for the organization since 2002.

While that has the fanbase pumped, the rumors around Jaire Alexander haven't slowed down. Running back Josh Jacobs was a guest on the "Up and Adams Show" on Friday, and she asked what's going on with Alexander.

Jacobs said he doesn't know what's happening, but still gave love to his teammate.

He said, "I just know that he's a great player. Especially when he's playing the game, he's top three in this league. Whenever he's playing, he's that guy."

Josh Jacobs just talked to Jaire Alexander...



...and all he can say is that he is one of the very best CB's in the NFL. 😅@heykayadams | @iAM_JoshJacobs | @Packers pic.twitter.com/UlXrXCKRlc — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 25, 2025

Jacobs is the second current Packers player to share kind words about Alexander. Last week, Jordan Love stuck his neck out for Alexander, saying, "I need to reach out to Ja, see what the deal is…he’s got his own world going on…but that’s a player we need."

It's clear that Alexander has built great relationships with players inside the locker room, and they want him to come back.

Like Jacobs said, when Alexander is on the field, he's one of the best players at the position. He's a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler (2020, 2022). Unfortunately, he has failed to play more than seven games in three of the last four seasons.

The Packers have been looking for trade partners around Alexander since the 2024 season ended, but there have been no takers. Day 2 of the draft seems like a pivotal point in trade discussions, as the Packers are likely looking for some draft capital in return for the 28-year-old.

We'll have to see if anything moves on that front, however, his teammates would be thrilled to see him back for 2025, and they aren't hiding that.

