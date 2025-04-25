Christian Watson's Dad Blasts Packers for Drafting His Son's Replacement

The Green Bay Packers made waves in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting Texas Longhorns star wide receiver Matthew Golden. It was a surprising move for certain reasons, though most importantly, Golden is the first receiver that Green Bay took this early since 2002.

It was obvious that the organization needed someone who could contribute on day one at the position, yet not all are happy. Golden theoretically will step in as quarterback Jordan Love's top option, but injured receiver Christian Watson's position on the team isn't clear moving forward.

To that point, Watson's dad made a bizarre declaration calling out the franchise. It's a foolish piece of commentary, though deserves attention nonetheless.

Christian Watson's Dad Makes Foolish Statement About Packers Drafting WR Matthew Golden

Watson himself hasn't made any kind of public comments about the selection. Sadly for him, his father seems intent on embarrassing him.

“These idiots, man," Watson's dad said. “They don’t want to win, man." Aside from the obvious observations that Watson won't play for at least half of a season, his father seems intent on damaging his son's reputation.

Long considered the organization's No. 1 wideout, Watson needs a true partner. He's a talented guy, yet he can't do this all by himself. Since Watson is more of a possession-type of wideout, Golden theoretically represents the perfect partner for him. No one tell Mr. Watson though, who is as much of a joke of an evaluator as he is a parent.

With Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, Mecole Hardman, and Golden, the Packers may have the deepest wideout room in the league. This is a good spot to be in, particularly considering that head coach Matt LaFleur is calling the shots.

Watson's dad is determined to look like a fool, yet hopefully LaFleur won't hold that against him.

