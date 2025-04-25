New Packers Signing Already on Thin Ice After 1st Round of NFL Draft

Night 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft was exciting for many different teams around the league. They were able to add some exciting prospects to their rosters, and the Green Bay Packers were in the boat as well.

With the 23rd overall pick, the Packers drafted Texas WR Matthew Golden to add another explosive weapon to the offense. While the team and fanbase are thrilled with this addition, it wasn't good news for everyone on the roster.

When speaking to reporters after the pick, GM Brian Gutekunst said that he thinks Golden could help with both kick and punt returns. And that doesn't bode well for WR Mecole Hardman.

Brian Gutekunst thinks Matthew Golden can help the Packers on both kick and punt returns.



Tonight was probably not a good night for Mecole Hardman — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) April 25, 2025

The Addition of Matthew Golden Could Spell Bad News for Mecole Hardman

Back in late March, the Packers signed Hardman to a one-year, $1.5 million deal that included only $150k guaranteed.

With Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, Jayden Reed, and now Golden in the receiver room, Hardman continued to get pushed further down the depth chart. One place where Hardman could make a difference is on special teams, but since Gutekunst already sees a way for Golden to impact the special teams, Hardman could be on his way out.

In his college career, Golden logged 722 kick return yards with two touchdowns and 25.8 yards per return. He has game-changing speed after running a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

As for Hardman, in his NFL career, he has racked up 1,073 kick return yards, 819 punt return yards, and two total touchdowns. He has been productive in that role but with fresher legs added to the mix, Hardman faces an uphill climb.

There are five receivers cemented ahead of him on the depth chart. Considering Golden was brought in to be a focal point of their passing attack, his versatility and speed make him such a weapon that Green Bay is looking at different ways to get him on the field.

The fact that Green Bay would only get hit with a 150k dead cap hit if Hardman is released makes it more likely he could be released before playing one snap for the team.

