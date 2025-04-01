Packers GM Puts Timeline on Jaire Alexander Decision

Jaire Alexander's uncertain future in Green Bay has been a major aspect of the Packers' NFL offseason experience.

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback has been involved in several offseason rumors before the end of March as the Packers mull over whether they'll keep or move him before the 2025 campaign. Even though he's still one of the league's best CBs when healthy, his injury history and need for a contract extension could see him playing elsewhere come September.

Monday marked the start of the NFL Owners Meetings, offering the media a chance to ask the Packers' front office about Alexander's future. Even though the situation is fluid, the latest news indicates that Green Bay has finally put a timeline on the offseason saga.

Packers GM Wants Jaire Alexander Situation Resolved by NFL Draft

It didn't take long before Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was asked about Alexander's future on Monday morning. After admitting that he wants to do "what's best" for the veteran CB and the team, the 51-year-old executive revealed that he would love for the situation to be resolved before April's draft.

"I think that would be nice (to resolve it by the draft), but I don't think you could say that for sure," Gutekunst said, per USA Today's Ryan Wood. "That would be helpful."

Brian Gutekunst is not closing the door on Jaire Alexander playing for #Packers in 2025, but says it’s a situation team is working through. He says it would be nice for decision on Alexander to be resolved by draft but not necessary. Plenty of time. pic.twitter.com/0XEbsJrJRb — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) March 31, 2025

Whether or not the Packers can move Alexander before this month's draft — which takes place at Lambeau Field beginning on Apr. 24 — remains to be seen. None of the former Louisville Cardinal's contract is guaranteed, meaning GM Gutekunst can afford to take some time to find the right deal this offseason.

Having said that, any team interested in acquiring Alexander must be ready to make a major financial commitment. He will carry a $24.9 million cap hit next season before that number rises to $27.3 million in 2027, which would be a reasonable price if he can stay healthy while playing to his full potential.

A potential trade could also hinge on how much the Packers care about any potential savings. Although a pre-June 1 trade would create over $6.8 million in cap space, waiting until after that date would save Green Bay over $17.1 million.

Interestingly enough, Gutekunst also admitted that the Packers are open to keeping Alexander if they can't find a deal.

"It could be possible (Alexander stays in 2025), absolutely," the Green Bay GM confessed. "Again, we're in the middle of that right now."

The Packers finished 2024 with the fourth-best Pro Football Focus coverage grade, and Alexander will be counted on to help replicate that success if he stays in town. Even though he missed six games due to injury last season, the two-time Pro Bowl ballhawk was still among PFF's highest-graded CBs regarding coverage (78.3, 10th) and overall defense (75.2, 17th).

At the end of the day, it's clear that both sides need time before reaching a final verdict. If the Packers aren't convinced that they can replace Alexander's on- and off-field presence, it might be best to hold on to the defensive playmaker before revisiting his future next offseason.

