Packers Meeting With Potential Replacement for Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers have put Jaire Alexander on the trade block after another disappointing season. The Packers added Nate Hobbs through free agency but they need still to upgrade that position with Alexander's future with Green Bay in doubt.

The NFL Draft will be an avenue for the Packers to address the holes on the team. With the draft less than a month away, Green Bay is starting to craft out some pre-draft visits. Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated revealed that the Packers will have a visit with East Carolina's CB Shavon Revel.

Packers Will Meet With Shavon Revel

Revel is one of the top defensive back prospects in this upcoming class and has caught the attention of Green Bay. Back in September, Revel tore his ACL in practice but is expected to be ready for training camp and the 2025 season.

He has a terrific build, standing at 6-foot-2, and weighs 194 pounds. Revel uses his long arms to redirect receivers with excellent play recognition skills in both man or zone coverage. In 24 career games at East Carolina, Revel has compiled 70 total tackles, 15 pass deflections, and three interceptions.

The Packers like what Revel brings to the field and would like to meet with him face-to-face before the draft comes around. These sides also met during the NFL Scouting Combine, so this is just the next step in their evaluation process.

Revel is willing to come up and make a tackle as well. According to PFF, he only missed three tackles in 2023 (5 percent), which is better than Michigan's Will Johnson (20.8 percent), Texas’ Jahdae Barron (9.5 percent), Ole Miss’ Trey Amos (11.6 percent), Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison, (16.7 percent), Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston, (27.3 percent) during the 2024 season.

The Packers own the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, putting them in the ballpark to select Revel if they want him. It'll be interesting to hear how the meeting goes but this is a player to keep an eye on.

