If the Pittsburgh Steelers' front office or leadership asked anyone in Green Bay whether pairing Aaron Rodgers with Mike McCarthy again would work, they would've said a resounding 'No.' That said, it's hard to imagine anyone suspected it would blow up in such astounding and dramatic fashion, despite that following a pattern in the late stages of Rodgers' career.

In case you missed the fireworks, Rodgers made a rogue appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday afternoon — the day after Pittsburgh announced it was benching Rodgers for backup Mason Rudolph this Sunday against the Denver Broncos. From the outside, it seemed like a sudden and shocking twist for a Steelers team that's still firmly in the playoff hunt, but from the sound of it, the call was coming from within the house the whole time.

Rodgers claimed that McCarthy lost the locker room, has been skipping out on team meetings, slept through a recent QB meeting, hasn't been watching film, refused to hand over playcalling duties to Rodgers, has an assistant who brings him ice cream sandwiches at work, and allegedly closed out an awkward huddle during the Steelers' loss in Philadelphia last weekend with a rally cry of 'One, two, three, Packers!' Just as a reminder, McCarthy hasn't been Green Bay's coach in nearly eight years.

Naturally, this has been the story of the week in the NFL, with emerging reports coming out that it's been a mess in Pittsburgh all year, and that many players are siding with Rodgers. Meanwhile, some are allegedly upset with how Rodgers handled the situation, putting team business on blast instead of keeping it within the sanctity of the team — something Rodgers does not adhere to, and hasn't for nearly a decade... because he, just like McCarthy, is a mess.

Green Bay already had to split up Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy, so why did Pittsburgh think this Packers 2.0 plan would work for them?

Just because Rodgers and McCarthy beat the Steelers in the Super Bowl almost 16 years ago doesn't mean it was a good decision to bring them back together now. There was extensive reporting by various outlets (memorably, Tyler Dunne's piece for Bleacher Report) detailing how their relationship became fragmented and broken over the years. Rodgers grew sick of McCarthy's playcalling, publicly calling out the offensive scheme and undermining McCarthy.

Even in the McAfee interview now, Rodgers said that he had people tell him that McCarthy never forgave him for that and blamed Rodgers for his firing from Green Bay. Although that was almost certainly part of the calculus in the Packers' decision to fire McCarthy back in 2018, much of that decision was attributed to McCarthy's own missteps as a coach and leader.

This feels like the exact same story playing out in the public eye again between two people who have their own issues separately and were never meant to be reunited. It's hard to imagine there is even one single Packers fan left who thinks they should've kept Rodgers and McCarthy together in Green Bay, and seeing how it played out for Pittsburgh, we now have even more proof to back it up.

Once again, the NFL is feeling more like a soap opera than a sports league, and it's one of the most entertaining stories to emerge this month — let alone this season. All Packers fans can do is sit back, laugh, and be glad it's not their problem anymore.