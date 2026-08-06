Ex-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers taking surprise approach to preseason

The Green Bay Packers have long turned the page on Aaron Rodgers and unquestionably have the current better starter in Jordan Love. However, there is no denying that fans can't help but keep an eye on the signal caller ahead of his final season. What Rodgers meant to the organization as a multi-time MVP and Super Bowl champion cannot be understated, no matter how frustrating the off-the-field headlines might have become for Green Bay.

With this in mind, it is noteworthy that the current Pittsburgh Steeler is opting to play in the preseason despite his age and injury concerns. It is easy to speculate that head coach Mike McCarthy is agreeable to whatever Rodgers wanted a theme that sounds oddly familiar for Packer fans who remember the duo's early time in Green Bay.

The report comes from The Athletic's Michael Silver, Rodgers framed it as the head coach wanting him to play 30-40 snaps and the veteran agreeing. Packer fans will understandably raise an eyebrow at this and speculate that it was flipped, with Rodgers making the preseason decision and McCarthy simply agreeing.

No matter how the decision was made, it is a bit of a surprise for Rodgers to risk an injury in 30-40 reps in games that don't matter. Green Bay fans can't help but hope that the signal caller is able to stay healthy and go out and be the best version of himself in one final season, even if it isn't going to be as a Packer.

Packers Can't Help but Continue to Tune in to Aaron Rodgers Ahead of Veteran's Final Season

Seeing Rodgers go out as at least some version of the quarterback that defined Green Bay football for so long is preferable. Injuries or a failure to perform at the expected level would leave Packer fans wishing that the star quarterback had simply signed a ceremonial deal with the franchise in the 2026 offseason to retire with the team he spent his best seasons with.

With this in mind, Green Bay fans will watch with some level of vested interest in the preseason as the final campaign for Rodgers gets underway. The hope is that knowing this is the final year will allow Rodgers to turn back the clock just a bit and empty the tank.

No matter how it plays out, there is no denying fans will be watching Rodgers in his final season. One that has additional interest based on former Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy opting to reunite with Rodgers, bringing back undeniable memories for a franchise that turned the page at the right time.