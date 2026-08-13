Matt LaFleur offers praise for former Packers head coach ahead of preseason opener

The Green Bay Packers are getting ready to face a familiar face in their preseason opener as Aaron Rodgers is slated to face his old franchise. It isn't just Rodgers that the team will be reuniting with, but former head coach Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with Rodgers and left mixed memories for a team that was consistently in the mix but didn't appear to make the most of its window, having one of the league's most accomplished starting quarterbacks. Still, there is no denying that McCarthy is a Super Bowl winner and accomplished regular season head coach.

Leading to look at Matt LaFleur's comments ahead of the matchup praising McCarthy via ESPN's Rob Demovsky, offering “Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s pretty special." LaFleur made it clear that he has a lot of respect for McCarthy and how the coach has treated him throughout the years. This is a welcome storyline and a nice distraction from the sideshow that has become Aaron Rodgers.

Both teams are expected to offer starters meaningful reps, making the glorified practice far more interesting than a typical preseason game. With that said, there will be a clear effort not to tip anything on both sides of the ball, with a vanilla brand of football being played in an effort to prepare for the regular season and protect each team's opening script.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Offers Praise for Mike McCarthy Ahead of Preseason Matchup

McCarthy went 125–77–2 in the regular season with the Packers, winning six division titles and double-digit postseason contests. The veteran coach demands a level of respect even if things didn't end as hoped. For the Packers, it is a chance to remember the best times with the duo, while understanding the Packers made the right decision turning the page. LaFleur and Love give Green Bay hope of a long Super Bowl window that the aging Pittsburgh duo clearly didn't.

It is a part of the reality of a harsh league that demands continued adjustments, with even the greatest players and coaches rarely getting to write their own ending. Still, it is nice to remember the fond memories and appreciate the respect that each head coach clearly has for the other.

There is also the undeniable excitement of finally getting game reps, even if they do come in a preseason contest. It points to a moving summer that has already offered clear signs that Green Bay is getting ready for a great 2026 season.