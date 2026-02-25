Packers Could Be Gifted Perfect Rasheed Walker Replacement from 49ers

The Green Bay Packers are set to lose left tackle Rasheed Walker to free agency, as it is widely expected that the franchise is going to let the veteran walk. It seems that the two sides are ready for a change, which will create a clear need for the Packers along their offensive line.

A need that could have a surprise answer with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting on what sounds to be a rocky situation for Trent Williams and the San Francisco 49ers.

"With five-time All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams scheduled to carry a $39 million cap number this season, he and the 49ers currently are struggling to find a contractual solution, per league sources. If the two sides can’t bridge their differences in their standoff, Williams would be expected to join this year’s free-agent class, making him one of the premier players available." Adam Schefter, ESPN

Packers Could Pursue Trent Williams as a Potential Rasheed Walker Replacement

Williams hitting free agency would give the Packers the perfect one-year stop-gap to come in and help a young team win at the point of attack. Even at this late stage of his career, Williams is a force when healthy and can swing a question mark of a position group into a strength for Green Bay.

If Williams wants a longer contract than a one-year deal, the Packers are going to have to think long and hard about the decision. Still, it is a clear elite option that takes pressure away from Jordan Morgan, who was hardly convincing in his attempt to show he can take on a larger role in the 2026 season.

Williams is 38, but coming off a season where he only gave up four sacks in 996 offensive snaps played. All of these were played at left tackle for a team that was a surprise playoff contender despite dealing with a myriad of injuries and declining production.

The veteran blocker deserves a lot of credit for this, pointing to why the Packers should be targeting him if he's released before free agency begins next month.

Looking at Green Bay's current cap situation, via Spotrac, general manager Brian Gutekunst could go from minus-$1.5 million to $28.9 million in cap space by cutting Rashan Gary and Elgton Jenkins. That should give the Packers enough money to lure Williams to Titletown, even if they must outbid any competition.

It is a situation to keep a very close eye on and a move that could take the Green Bay offense to the next level. It isn't just the pass protection of Williams from Jordan Love's blindside, but an aggressive run-blocking mentality that helped him finish with the second-best PFF run block grade among tackles last season (92.8).

Williams isn't a permanent solution, but he would give the Packers immediate help for an issue they can't ignore. Having him step in for a season would provide a huge boost before Gutekunst & Co. can search for a long-term LT1 solution, perhaps through April's draft.

