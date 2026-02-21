Rasheed Walker Slipping from Packers’ Grasp as Free Agency Approaches

The Green Bay Packers have seen multiple coaches depart their coaching staff this offseason, and that will trickle down to the players when free agency opens up on March 11.

According to Spotrac, the Packers still have some work to do to get under the salary cap, as they currently sit at -$4 million in space. With several guys, like Rasheed Walker, slated to hit free agency, Green Bay seems to be trending towards losing its left tackle.

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe revealed that the Cleveland Browns are a team “to keep an eye on” as a threat to sign Walker. And while these are rumors, this is less than ideal with free agency starting up in less than a month.

Browns Reportedly Interested in Signing Rasheed Walker

Cleveland badly needs to add more talent to its offensive line room. They have Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic, and Teven Jenkins all hit free agency, adding even more urgency. In addition, the Browns ranked seventh in the NFL in sacks allowed last season (51), which is no way to build a football team.

The Browns named former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the head coach. He will want to build up the trenches, and that's why Walker seems like a logical target for them. Walker was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft but developed into a quality starter for the Packers.

Over the last three seasons, Walker started in 48 games, providing Green Bay with a stable pass protector in front of Jordan Love. Walker had his lapses in run blocking, but still gave the team a nice floor, as his Pro Football Focus numbers suggest.

2023 2024 2025 Overall Grade: 66.4 (42nd among 84 graded tackles) Overall Grade: 68.4 (41st among 81 graded tackles) Overall Grade: 64.6 (52nd among 89 graded tackles) Pass-Block Grade: 74.1 (22nd among 84 graded tackles) Pass-Block Grade: 79.6 (20th among 81 graded tackles) Pass-Block Grade: 70.0 (41st among 89 graded tackles) Run-Block Grade: 57.9 (51st among 84 graded tackles) Run-Block Grade: 54.1 (66th among 81 graded tackles) Run-Block Grade: 55.4 (71st among 89 graded tackles)

While there are some areas where Walker could improve, including penalties and allowing fewer pressures, he's still a high-floor starter. He will have several suitors, and the Browns are already reportedly one of them.

According to Spotrac, Walker's projected market value of $20.2 million per season is the highest total for any impending free agent offensive lineman. He's predicted to sign a four-year, $81 million deal. Considering he's just 26 years old and plays a premier position, teams will pay him handsomely, and that could be out of Green Bay's price range.

The Packers don't have extra money to throw out; this much has been established. Meanwhile, they have guys like Romeo Doubs, Quay Walker, and Kingsley Enagbare hitting free agency, as well. Green Bay will have to decide who it wants to pay and who it'll let walk this offseason. If Walker gets offered a deal in the range projected by Spotrac, his time in Green Bay will be over, and it's already being revealed that Cleveland will be in the sweepstakes for his services.

