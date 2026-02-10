Packers Leaving Door Open for Unwanted Jordan Morgan Scenario

Just when it seemed the Green Bay Packers had a clear direction at left tackle, there is again uncertainty. The assumption was that Rasheed Walker would be allowed to walk away in free agency and Jordan Morgan would take over as the starting left tackle. However, it appears this isn't the path the Packers are on, with the new expectation seeming that Morgan will be cross-trained and given a chance to play a role as a swing option between positions. This is partly due to performance concerns and likely signals a possible offseason move at left tackle.

Questions are swirling around Morgan's ability to protect Jordan Love's blindside. It makes sense for the franchise to give the tackle more than one opportunity to win a starting role. This also opens the chance that this is setting up an offseason signing or a meaningful selection in April's draft to give a definitive answer to protect Love. In Morgan's rookie season, the offensive lineman allowed 24 pressures and only managed a 59 grade from Pro Football Focus.

It appears that these struggles have discouraged the Packers from relying on Morgan as the sole answer at left tackle in 2026. While allowing Walker to walk away still seems to be the plan, it has become clear that Green Bay will explore more than just counting on Morgan to step in and become an instant answer. Perhaps part of this encouragement came from the Super Bowl results that were defined by poor offensive line play.

Packers Can No Longer Rely on Jordan Morgan as Certain Answer at Left Tackle Position

In Super Bowl LX, the Seattle Seahawks' 29-13 win was defined by a relentless pass rush that sacked Drake Maye seven times and forced three turnovers. It was a reminder of what can happen even to the best of teams when your offensive line lacks depth and consistency. This pushes Morgan into consideration for being benched or at least makes him a piece being forced to fight for his role.

The Packers hold the 52nd overall pick in this year's draft after parting ways with their 2026 first-round pick as part of the Micah Parsons deal. This means that any draft additions to the position will be brought in as competition, not as an instant starter based on draft stock.

With this in mind, early free agency should focus on adding offensive line depth and searching for possible answers to protect Love's blindside. Morgan's inability to claim a clear starting role is an indictment of his rookie performance and the need for the Packers to explore every possible improvement in what is a pivotal offseason after a postseason flameout.

