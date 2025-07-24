Packers Confirm Former Coach Is Back on Staff for 2025

The Green Bay Packers are looking to get over the hump this season and will take an all-hands-on-deck approach during training camp. A team that finished 11-6 a year ago still wasn’t good enough to make a deep run in the playoffs, and the Packers have brought in several new faces in an attempt to become a legitimate contender in the NFC.

One of those faces surprisingly popped up during training camp this week and many wondered what his new role would be. While his presence was shrouded in mystery, Matt LaFleur confirmed his return to the staff on Thursday, and it could give Green Bay a leg up heading into next season.

Matt LaFleur Confirms Nathaniel Hackett’s Return to Packers

According to The Packers Wire’s Zach Kruse, Matt LaFleur told reporters on Thursday that Nathaniel Hackett is returning to Green Bay’s coaching staff. A former offensive coordinator for LaFleur, Hackett will serve in an analyst role for the defense in an attempt to gain “a fresh perspective” for a unit that ranked eighth in yards per play (5.2) and sixth in scoring (19.8 points per game) last season.

“He’s a guy I really respect and we’ve had a lot of great times together,” LaFleur said. “He’s coming in and doing an analyst role for our defense. …It’s a fresh perspective. It gives you a little different lens to see it through, talk it through. He’s sitting in with our defensive staff. He’s been in our linebacker room going through the film, giving them a good offensive perspective.”

Hackett began his career as an offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and later served the same role with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016-2018, But his best years came in Green Bay after arriving with LaFleur in 2019, ranking in the top 10 in total offense twice and top 10 in scoring in all three seasons from 2019 to 2021.

That success helped Hackett land his first head coaching job with the Denver Broncos, but he was unable to bring Aaron Rodgers with him. Using Russell Wilson as a contingency plan, Hackett went 4-11 in his lone season in Denver and reunited with Rodgers when he was traded to the Jets in 2023. That couldn’t help his downward trajectory, however, and he was demoted from his role as play-caller last October before leaving the team this offseason.

But Green Bay feels like a safe landing spot for Hacket. Roles like this aren’t uncommon in the NFL. Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh spent time with the Packers last season after his firing in October, and left this offseason to return to the San Francisco 49ers for a second stint as defensive coordinator.

There are also instances where defensive coaches work with the offensive side of the ball (and vice versa) to give them an idea of what they’re thinking such as former quarterbacks coach and current senior assistant Luke Getsy’s role with the Packers in 2024.

With offensive minds such as Kevin O’Connell and Ben Johnson in the division, Hackett could provide some insight on how Jeff Hafley’s defense could be attacked this season. It could give a different view of the Packers’ game plans this season and become the difference that makes Green Bay a valid contender.

