Polarizing Packers Coaching Hire Confirmed for 2025 Staff
By Chris Schad
The Green Bay Packers are coming off a disappointing end to the 2024 season and the result has led to a few changes to Matt LaFleur’s staff after the year ended.
Quarterbacks coach Tom Clemens announced his retirement shortly after the Packers were eliminated and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich interviewed for the same position for the Seattle Seahawks. But Packers’ fans' worst realities may have come true when it was revealed that Luke Getsy will return to the staff next season.
Luke Getsy’s Job Title with the Green Bay Packers Could Change Soon
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein, Getsy will return to the team as a senior offensive assistant next season, but his job title could change soon depending on the future of Stenavich.
Stenavich is still employed by the Packers as the offensive coordinator but doesn’t have the play-calling responsibilities that belong to LaFleur. While the 41-year-old lost to Klint Kubiak for the Seahawks job, he could be in the mix for other opportunities in the coming weeks.
This could be a troubling scenario for Packers fans. Getsy initially broke into the NFL as the Packers’ offensive quality control coach in 2014 and spent a total of seven seasons working his way up to quarterbacks coach with a one-year detour at Mississippi State in 2018. He has spent the last three seasons as an offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders, yet those stints didn’t go well before the Raiders fired him in the middle of last season.
After spending the second half of last year analyzing opposing defenses for defensive coordinator Jeff Hadley, Getsy could be orchestrating the Packer offense next season if Stenavich leaves. But he could also wind up as the team’s quarterback coach if Stenavich stays next season.
The best scenario for Green Bay would be for Getsy to work in the lower levels of the coaching staff. But there’s a real possibility he could rise to the top to help the Packers get back to NFC contention in 2025.