Former Packers Coach Rejoins Team in Surprise Camp Reveal

The ball is rolling for the Green Bay Packers and their training camp. The first practice is happening on Wednesday, as the grind for the 2025 season kicks into overdrive.

The biggest news entering camp was around Zach Tom's extension, but as the first session got going, it was revealed that Nathaniel Hackett is back with Green Bay. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic posted a video of Hackett on the practice field, working with the defense and giving them an offensive perspective. It's a very similar role that Robert Saleh held last season as a consultant.

Nathaniel Hackett Is Back With the Green Bay Packers

Nathaniel Hackett back with the Packers. He has a similar role as Robert Saleh last year, working with the defense and giving an offensive perspective. pic.twitter.com/d8mw97LaFJ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 23, 2025

Hackett was with the Packers as the offensive coordinator from 2019-2021, where those units experienced a ton of success, including a league-leading scoring offense in 2020. Since then, though, it's been a downhill spiral for Hackett.

He spent less than one season as the Denver Broncos head coach, logging a 4-11 record, and was fired in December. He then joined Aaron Rodgers in New York with the Jets, but that partnership soured as well. The offense was a massive disappointment considering that unit featured Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and even Davante Adams for a short span. They ended up relieving him of his play-calling duties in October.

Despite those lackluster seasons, Hackett is back with the Packers and hopes to rebuild himself. We saw Saleh do the same after getting axed by New York. After a couple of months in Green Bay, he landed multiple head coaching interviews before returning to San Francisco to be their defensive coordinator.

This move shows that former coaches who have a good bond with Matt LaFleur and are looking for jobs could return to Green Bay in some type of capacity. He and LaFleur built a solid relationship during their time together, and he's back to help out in any way possible.

Although he didn't have the most productive last couple of years, his offensive outlook on things could benefit the defense in certain ways. Whether that is what to look for in certain formations or route concepts, some good things can be taken away.

Having Hackett in a consultant role seems fitting right now. He wasn't a good head coach and had his fair share of problems as offensive coordinator after leaving Green Bay. Being around the Packers may help him get his groove back while helping out Green Bay in the process.

