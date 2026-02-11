Packers Could Be Circling Bears OL as Competition for Jordan Morgan

This spring, the Green Bay Packers will be looking to get over the hump for the second straight offseason. The Packers thought they figured it out by trading for Micah Parsons before the 2025 season, but another early playoff exit is forcing them to search for the answer in free agency.

An area that could help the cause is the offensive line, where Rasheed Walker is expected to leave, and Jordan Morgan is the favorite to take over at left tackle. While many have Morgan penciled in, general manager Brian Gutekunst noted that he’ll continue to cross-train at multiple positions this offseason, leading to some speculation over Morgan’s future.

The Packers probably want Morgan to win the job as a former first-round draft pick. They may also bring in competition to prepare for the worst-case scenario. With the Packers not on the clock until the 52nd overall pick in April’s draft, that competition will likely come from free agency, and it could lead them to poach the Chicago Bears and bring offensive tackle Braxton Jones to Green Bay.

Packers Should Target Bears OL Braxton Jones in Free Agency

Jones wouldn’t be a signing that creates buzz, but he would be an effective one. A fifth-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 draft, Jones was a three-year starter, logging an overall grade over 75 in two seasons and a pass-blocking grade above 70 in all three seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

While he’s been effective at times, he’s also been prone to sacks, allowing 16 on 1,464 pass-blocking snaps. There are also injury concerns, as Jones suffered a severe ankle injury that ended his 2024 season early and a knee injury that limited him to six games in 2025.

However, this could play into the Packers’ favor.

Spotrac projects Jones to get a contract worth $4.8 million in free agency, which is significantly cheaper than most options on the market with previous starting experience. His chances of returning to Chicago are also slim after the Bears re-signed exclusive rights free agent Theo Benedet and have Ozzy Trapilo on the roster (although Trapilo is recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon suffered during the playoffs).

Most importantly, Green Bay could offer Jones a chance to start. Morgan was a first-round pick in the 2024 draft but hasn’t been able to earn a permanent starting job in his first two seasons. While a move back to his natural position could be a catalyst, it’s also not guaranteed that he would succeed on the blindside after allowing 25 pressures and four sacks between right tackle and right guard last season.

While Morgan will be the frontrunner for the starting job, Jones would be solid competition to make him earn it. If Morgan stumbles, Jones could be a solid short-term solution before the Packers find a new left tackle next offseason or Morgan finds his bearings midway through the 2026 campaign.

It’s one of the possibilities the Packers have to consider after watching a pair of promising seasons go down the drain. It could also be a perfect opportunity to weaken the Bears and upgrade their offensive line ahead of next season.

