Packers Already Turning Up the Heat on Jordan Morgan This Offseason

To say that Jordan Morgan's NFL career has gotten off to a disappointing start would probably be a massive understatement. As a former first-round pick, expectations were sky-high for the Arizona product, but he's failed to establish himself at any position.

While plenty of that has had to do with the Packers' reluctance to train him and play him at offensive tackle, he's also struggled to keep up, adapt, and adjust. Even so, judging by GM Brian Gutekunst, the Packers aren't going to change their plans for the second-year pro.

Jordan Morgan Will Continue to Play Multiple Positions

"I don't really care where guys think they're better at. When they're in there, they need to perform," Gutekunst said, per Packers reporter Ryan Wood of USA Today.

When talking about Morgan specifically, Gutekunst admitted that it probably wasn't realistic to think he can be their left tackle for the future, as quoted by Packers insider Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap

"I think it would be ideal. I think that's unrealistic. I think we're going to have to cross train all these guys," Gutekunst said, per Hirschhorn.

The Packers played Morgan mostly at guard, but he was also tested at tackle now and then, mostly due to the team's myriad of injuries in the offensive line. His Pro Football Focus grade (59.0) ranked 48th among eligible players. As expected, he fared much better as a pass protector (64.3) than as a run-blocker (57.8).

That should probably tell the Packers that they need to stop being so stubborn with Morgan and play him in his natural position. As things stand now, no one along the offensive line should be considered a lock to start next season, so it's not like they can't afford to roll the dice with him at tackle.

Morgan is a former first-round pick. He's still pretty young and can excel at what he does best. The Packers keep insisting on turning him into a player he's not and getting him out of his comfort zone to work on things he never had to work on before.

Using a first-round selection on him just to try to change him feels like a disservice and a waste of a pick. And after watching him show some flashes, and with the current state of the offensive line, it certainly wouldn't hurt to give him a chance to prove what he can do in his actual position.

As the adage says, "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results." For one reason or another, the Packers continue testing that theory by trying to make Morgan into something he isn't. At some point, his shortcomings have to come back to the coaches putting him in those positions in the first place.

