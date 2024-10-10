Packers Bracing for Injured Playmaker to Be Out Several Weeks Ahead of Cardinals Game
The Green Bay Packers are 3-2 during the 2024 season. It hasn't been an easy five weeks of the season but the Packers have managed to weather the storm.
They are expected to get some reinforcements at receiver on Sunday. While they were able to get some positive news regarding that position group, they are now slated to lose a young tight end for an extended period of time.
Packers News: Luke Musgrave Will Land on Injured Reserve
Per head coach Matt LaFleur, tight end Luke Musgrave will be placed on injured reserve as he's dealing with an ankle injury.
On Wednesday, he was a limited participant at practice but things clearly got worse as he didn't take part in Thursday's practice.
The Oregon State product has been dealing with this injury for some time now. Last week, he didn't practice at all before being active in Week 5 but played zero snaps.
This is a tough outcome for the 24-year-old. He was expected to take a leap this season but it's been Tucker Kraft whose been the one to up his play.
In 2024, Musgrave has five receptions (seven targets) for 22 yards. He will now turn his focus to get healthy, but there is no official timeline for his return. LaFleur added that the team doesn't know the extent of the injury yet so they'll have to wait it out for now.
This isn't ideal for Musgrave. However, Green Bay already added another pass-catcher on Thursday to help fill in the void.
More Packers news and rumors: