Packers are walking themselves back into a big Aaron Banks mistake

Aaron Banks' first season with the Green Bay Packers was fairly disappointing. The veteran guard was a mixed bag and struggled with run-blocking for most of the campaign, to the point that some thought he would be let go right after the season.

Things didn't get off to the most encouraging of starts. He missed most of training camp with a knee injury, and with Jager Burton and Jacob Monk showing strong flashes in the interior of the line, they looked like legitimate threats to take his job.

Even offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich openly said that Banks would have to earn his stripes again once he got back to full strength. Despite that, the team just gave him all first-team reps in the days leading to the preseason finale, so that might not be the case after all.

The Packers must keep Aaron Banks on a short leash

This isn't necessarily surprising, though it is disappointing. The Packers made a significant financial commitment to Banks, so it only makes sense that they want to get some sort of return on their investment.

That said, they can't afford to be held hostage of his steep salary. He's a veteran and all, but this team should field the best five-man unit, regardless of their pedigree, résumé, or how much money they're making.

At least, the Packers seem to have more options at the position this time. While they're still unproven and looking to make a name for themselves, youngsters like Burton should continue to make a strong push and keep Banks on his toes. He has to be at his best, or he'll lose his job this time.

At the end of the day, most injuries can't be avoided, and it's not like he got hurt in purpose. But if he has to miss time again, the Packers will be forced to have some uncomfortable talks about his status as a starter and his future with the organization.

Subpar offensive line play held the offense back far too often last season, and letting Elgton Jenkins and Rasheed Walker go may have been a huge mistake. They insist on moving guys around and cross-training young players at multiple spots, and it's hard to feel confident about this unit, given the previous results.

Banks may have a long leash with the coaching staff, but not so much with the fan base. And after watching him play in 2025, he has plenty of heavy lifting to do to turn the narrative around and prove that he's not a waste of a roster spot.