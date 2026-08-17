Jacob Monk might be going from Packers afterthought to big problem-solver

The Green Bay Packers' offense is oozing with talent in the skill player department, and they have a bright and sharp offensive mind calling the shots with Matt LaFleur at the helm. Their offensive line, however, remains a concern.

The Packers couldn't do much in the trenches last season. Josh Jacobs and the running backs constantly got hit at or behind the line of scrimmage, and while injuries had something to do with that, personnel also struggled when healthy.

As such, and with some old faces no longer in the building, all spots might be up for grabs. That's why Jacob Monk may have gone from a roster bubble guy to a legitimate candidate to start at right guard, according to Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber.

Jacob Monk is turning some heads for the Packers

"After the Packers drafted Jager Burton in the fifth round and gave hefty contracts to undrafted free agents Dillon Wade and Josh Gesky, Monk’s spot on the roster appeared precarious," Huber wrote. "Instead, he is well on his way to being the team’s starting right guard instead of last year’s second-round pick, Anthony Belton."

Like most Day 3 guys, Monk was never guaranteed a roster spot. He entered the league in 2024 and didn't play a single snap with the offense until the final two games of his second season — a blowout and a meaningless season finale.

That may have been enough to convince the coaching staff that he can actually contribute to this team, and he's followed those strong efforts with a solid training camp. He's climbing the ladder and should play extensively in the preseason.

For what it's worth, the Packers listed him as the second-string left guard in the first unofficial depth chart, meaning he'd be Aaron Banks' backup. However, he's worked extensively on the other side of the line in training camp, and given Banks' lofty salary, it might take a lot to get him to ride the pine.

Belton has ceded first-team reps to Monk and rookie Jager Burton, so that position might be up for grabs if he continues to put in the work. He struggled mightily last season, with Pro Football Focus ranking him 72nd among 81 eligible guards with a 49.7 grade. He was even worse in pass-protection (43.3, 73rd).

Even though he wasn't a full-time starter, Belton allowed 23 pressures and was flagged twice in 487 snaps played. With him in the interior, the Packers couldn't find any sort of space or create gaps for the running game.

Granted, Monk might not be a Hall of Famer, but he's at least driving up the competition and raising the floor. Belton will have no choice but to sink or swim, and a guy who looked like an afterthought might actually play meaningful snaps for this team in 2026.