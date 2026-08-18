It took one preseason game for Packers to regret Elgton Jenkins decision

The Green Bay Packers had one of the best left guards in the game and let him go. Moving Elgton Jenkins to center to make room for Aaron Banks was a big gamble at the time, and it's looking like a huge mistake now.

Jenkins was a Pro-Bowl caliber guy at his preferred position and a slightly above-average player at center. Even so, the front office didn't mind letting him walk away in free agency to sign with the Cleveland Browns.

The Packers' offensive line struggled mightily in the ugly preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. And while not all starters played, it was impossible not to wonder how they might've looked with Jenkins on the field.

The Packers will regret letting Elgton Jenkins go

This team's offensive line situation has officially reached emergency status. They can't run-block to save their lives, and they're shaky at best in the interior. Also, Jordan Morgan is a work in progress and may not be the team's solution at left tackle.

Maybe Jenkins isn't Joel Bitonio, but he gave this team steady and reliable play at left guard for years. His successor, on the other hand, has been the unit's weakest link, to the point where some fans urged the team to let him go after just one season.

Of course, the preseason should always be taken with a fistful of salt. It's the perfect time to test things out, make mistakes, and adjust accordingly. That said, the Packers' offensive line was a concern before they took the field, and watching them operate didn't do much to ease the doubts.

Even with an elite running back like Josh Jacobs and a twitchy guy like MarShawn Lloyd in the backfield, there's only so much a ball-carrier can do when he's constantly running into stacked boxes. They can't move bodies out of the way, and that will seriously hamper their ability to stay ahead of the chains.

Matt LaFleur insists on establishing the run, as all great offensive minds do, but one can only wonder whether that's the smartest approach with this personnel. He has a gunslinger in Jordan Love, and pass protection has been slightly better, so perhaps this team would be better off just ripping the football downfield.

Elgton Jenkins is now slated to start at center for his new team, anchoring a revamped offensive line that might go from one of the worst to one of the stoutest in the league. That's partly thanks to the Packers' decision to say he was a bit too pricey for them.