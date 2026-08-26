Packers are one free agent away from solving their biggest problem

The Green Bay Packers should be just fine in the skill players' department. Of course, they could use some depth at running back and maybe some insurance at tight end, but on paper, Jordan Love should have more than enough weapons to get by.

That's if the offensive line doesn't hold him back. Once again, the front five has left plenty to be desired, and after watching that unit struggle as well last season, they can't afford to roll into the campaign with the same headaches.

Considering that, Freddie Boston of FanSided's Lombardi Avenue made a case for them to go after Kevin Zeitler. The veteran right guard remains unsigned, and he might be the ultimate plug-and-play solution to this problem.

The Packers should consider signing Kevin Zeitler

"Right guard is a potential problem. Anthony Belton has seemingly fallen out of favor, and if we assume Burton is in the mix at left guard, it's likely down to Belton or Monk on the other side," wrote Boston. "That's why Zeitler should be firmly on the Packers' radar ahead of Week 1. Let's break that down, along with every other position on the roster, in our updated predictions after two preseason games."

While not the flashiest guy, Kevin Zeitler is a proven veteran who's held his own at every stop. Pro Football Focus ranked him No. 11 among guards last season with a 74.5 grade, allowing only 16 pressures and two quarterback hits for the erratic Tennessee Titans.

He's a bit better in pass protection than at run-blocking, but the Packers failed to create running lanes last season, and the early returns aren't exactly encouraging in 2026. Josh Jacobs is elite, and MarShawn Lloyd is explosive, but there's only so much anyone can do behind such a shaky line.

Spotrac projects Zeitler's market value at a whopping $9.2 million. That said, it's hard to believe anyone will want to pay that much for an unsigned 36-year-old at this point in the offseason. If he wants to keep playing, the Packers can most definitely get him to Lambeau for a more reasonable price.

The Packers are reportedly considering starting Jacob Monk at right guard. That speaks volumes about Anthony Belton's struggles at the position, with rookie Jager Burton and the unimpressive Donovan Jennings as the other options.

This team failed to address the position in the offseason, and it's becoming painfully evident that letting Elgton Jenkins go may have been a mistake. He probably would've been a better option to start opposite the also underwhelming Aaron Banks.

The Packers have the potential to have one of the best offenses in the game. They have the quarterback, the playmakers, and the crisp offensive mind calling the shots from the sidelines. Still, this game is won and lost in the trenches, and that might be this team's biggest Achilles heel.