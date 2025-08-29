Packers Have 1 More Move to Make After the Micah Parsons Trade

In the words of Wisconsites everywhere on Thursday, "HOLY MOLY!" The Green Bay Packers pulled off the blockbuster trade of the century when they stole Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys.

All it took to acquire one of the two best defensive players in the NFL was two first-round draft picks and a 30-year-old defensive tackle who they were likely going to cut after the season anyway. Oh, and $188 million.

Still, that's easily worth the price. Parsons has racked up at least 12 sacks in each of his first four seasons in the NFL. The only player in history to ever do that before was the late, great Reggie White. The current Packers don't have a pass-rusher who has accrued 12 sacks in a given season.

Parsons will also have a snowball effect on the rest of the defense. He'll now draw the double teams and chip blocks that Rashan Gary was used to getting. This will free Gary up for one-on-one matchups, which he should be able to exploit to the tune of his first double-digit sack season.

Green Bay's questionable cornerback room also looks better after the trade. Parsons will shrink the time they'll have to cover, making them look better than they actually are.

Having said that, the Packers' work shouldn't be done, as they still have holes to fill on the roster.

Packers Have Defensive Holes to Fill After Micah Parsons Trade

The biggest hole is now in the middle of Green Bay's defense. Clark was an outstanding player and run defender. His presence will be missed.

The Packers' run defense was much improved in Year 1 under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. They ranked 23rd in yards per attempt (4.4) in 2023 and improved to third last year (4.0). The defensive line played a big part in that. Clark and TJ Slaton (who left in free agency) were stout against the run in the middle of the defensive line. The Packers no longer have either player.

Thankfully, they kept six defensive tackles on their initial 53-man roster (it's almost like they knew Clark would be part of a massive trade). They'll need each of them to step up, especially former first-round pick Devonte Wyatt.

Wyatt's snaps are set to double from 2024, and he must prove he can hold up. Colby Wooden will be the likely starter next to him. He's an even bigger question mark. Behind them, Karl Brooks, Warren Brinson, and Naci Stackhouse will all be asked to contribute in the rotation. That's not good enough for a team that went from playoff hopeful to Super Bowl contender by acquiring Parsons.

If only there were a stout defensive tackle still available in free agency. Oh, wait, there is! After trading for Parsons, Christian Wilkins should be the next move for the Packers.

Packers Must Pursue Former Raiders DT Christian Wilkins

The Raiders released Wilkins at the end of July for reportedly kissing a teammate on the head and for a dispute regarding his injured foot.

He was a big free agent signing for the Raiders just last offseason, but he only played five games for them in 2024 before suffering a Jones fracture in his foot (the same issue Jayden Reed is currently dealing with).

Wilkins underwent surgery and missed the rest of the season, but still wasn't ready to go for organized team activities (OTAs) earlier this offseason. He might not be healthy right away, but Green Bay should pursue him to shore up the middle of their defensive line for the long run.

At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Wilkins is stout against the run. He can be the gap-swallowing, block-eating big man the Packers now need in the middle of their defensive line. He can also generate a pass rush of his own. He had a career-high nine sacks with the Miami Dolphins in 2023, the last time he played a full season.

Wilkins has plenty of question marks surrounding him. Those questions should lower his price to a bargain for the Packers. They desperately need a proven playmaker at defensive tackle, and he'd fit right in. Green Bay's next move is obvious.

