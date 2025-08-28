Micah Parsons Trade Pushes Packers WR Closer to Exit

The 2025 NFL season is almost here, but that didn't stop the Green Bay Packers from making a massive statement on Thursday. At the midnight hour, the Packers acquired star pass rusher Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys, sending back to first-round picks and long-time defensive lineman Kenny Clark back the other way. It's the type of move that legitimate Super Bowl contenders make.

BREAKING: Cowboys trading DE Micah Parsons to Packers and agreed to a 4-year, $188M deal including $136M guaranteed. (via @RapSheet, @TomPelissero, @SlaterNFL) pic.twitter.com/4r275BvmCf — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2025

While the Cowboys faithful are struggling to swallow the surprise splash, Packers fans couldn't be any happier. Parsons is a generational player who truly transforms Green Bay's pass rush, instantly making it one of the NFL's most lethal groups.

At the same time, Parsons' arrival isn't great news for everyone. The $188 million contract ($136 million guaranteed) that the newest Packer signed following the trade is a massive chunk of change, leaving Green Bay with less money to sign other players due for a new contract, including a certain wide receiver.

Packers WR Christian Watson is 1 Step Closer to Leaving After Micah Parsons Trade

It's no secret that the Packers own one of the NFL's deepest WR rooms, even if no one has emerged as the clear-cut No. 1 option. Having said that, general manager Brian Gutekunst can't keep all of those wideouts forever, which is why Parsons' new contract might be the beginning of the end for Christian Watson in Green Bay.

Watson, 26, has been with the Packers since he was drafted 34th overall in 2022 and is now heading into the final year of his rookie contract. The former North Dakota State product has displayed plenty of potential with key plays now and then. However, Watson's seemingly never-ending medical issues have prevented him from reaching his ceiling.

Watson has missed 13 of 51 possible appearances throughout the last three seasons, tallying 98 catches for 1,653 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. The 2024 campaign was his most underwhelming to date as he finished with personal lows when it came to receptions (1.9) and yards (41.3) per game, along with only two TD grabs.

His injury woes have followed him into 2025, as he'll begin the new season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after tearing his ACL in Week 18. He won't be eligible to play until Week 5 at the earliest, meaning he's missing out on valuable time to prove his worth to the team.

Watson's outlook is also hampered by the rest of the Packers' WR situation. Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks are proven competitors. Meanwhile, rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams are not only younger than Watson, but they'll also be cheaper as long as they're still on their first NFL deals.

Throw in the fact that Watson's dad has been a constant off-field distraction, and it's easy to see why Green Bay might be open to moving on from the former second-rounder in the offseason.

Trading for Parsons could potentially turn the Packers into the NFL's biggest winners, but it will likely make Watson one of Green Bay's biggest losers in the process.

