Huge Jayden Reed Injury News Could Lead to Packers Shakeup

The Green Bay Packers have turned the page on training camp, and all focus is on the regular season. They have the Detroit Lions coming into town for an NFC North tilt, but the Packers are already dealing with some injury news to receiver Jayden Reed.

Reed returned to practice on Wednesday, but it was revealed that he has a Jones fracture in his foot. ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde also added that this will likely be a problem this year, which isn't ideal, as the calendar hasn't turned to September yet.

On @WISCTV_News3 ~ Jayden Reed doesn't have much interest in the timeline doctors recommend for recovering from a Jones fracture. Overjoyed to be back at practice on Tuesday, the #Packers leading receiver the past two years plans to play through the pain.https://t.co/i007LxTWuI — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) August 28, 2025

Packers WR Jayden Reed Has Jones Fracture in Foot

Reed hadn't practiced since Aug. 6 after injuring his foot when making a cut during a training camp session. He was in a walking boot earlier this summer, but this isn't something that will go away anytime soon.

A Jones fracture typically requires surgery and months of recovery time, but Reed will look to play through the pain this season. When speaking to Wilde, he said his plan is to use rest and a combination of treatment to get through the season.

"What I’ve got going on, there’s not much I can do. But I’m going to manage it and get rest and treat it." Jayden Reed

Reed was a primary focus in the Packers' aerial attack over the last two seasons (1,650 receiving yards & 14 touchdowns), but since he will be less than 100% for the year, rookie WR Matthew Golden may immediately step into that WR1 role.

Golden was the first receiver drafted in the first round by Green Bay since 2002, and this offseason, he has already made a ton of plays. His speed, hands, and body control have all been on display.

When speaking to Kevin Clark in an interview, Jordan Love said, "Matthew Golden—man, I think he’s shown up since day one and just really shown his play style. He’s got very aggressive hands, he’s a smooth route runner, he’s got speed. When he knows what we’re doing and he’s feeling confident, he’s been playing lights out. He’s gonna be a stud.”

In the preseason, Golden has reeled in two passes for 46 receiving yards. Despite not putting up big numbers in those outings, the Texas product has been a consistent producer throughout practices. He already has a rapport with Love, and with Reed dealing with this Jones fracture, it could clear the way for him to become a focal point in 2025.

