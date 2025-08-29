Packers Rival Is Unexpected Winner of the Micah Parsons Trade

The Green Bay Packers' blockbuster deal for ex-Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has sent ripples across the league both negatively and positively. One of the few downsides for the Packers is the fact that it greatly benefits a rival.

While the Philadelphia Eagles may play outside of the NFC North, there is no love lost between the two sides. Not only did Philly author the playoff exit of Jordan Love's team, but this was taken a step further when the Packers attempted to ban the Tush-Push play.

Predictably, this didn't sit well with Philly or its fans coming off a Super Bowl win. With all of this in mind, helping the Eagles is hardly at the top of Green Bay's to-do list. However, that is exactly what the franchise has done, taking Parsons out of the NFC East and putting the Cowboys in a miserable spot ahead of the season opener set in Philly with the Eagles raising the Super Bowl banner.

Packers' Micah Parsons Trade Frustratingly Helps Eagles

It is hard to see a threat to the Eagles in the NFC East now that Parsons has left the division. The Washington Commanders have a nice roster built around quarterback Jayden Daniels, but both times Jalen Hurts has gone up against the quarterback, Philly has been the better team, including in the NFC Championship Game.

The New York Giants, who haven't had a double-digit win total since 2016, aren't much of a threat, either.

There simply isn't a clear matchup that is going to take down Philadelphia if the roster is healthy. However, the Packers now have hopes that next time could be different if the two sides meet in the playoffs. The addition of Parsons has breathed new life and excitement into the season. Frustrating camp injuries are now a thing of the past, with all fan focus going to the new addition.

Packers fans simply don't care if Parsons' arrival benefits a rival; having one of the league's household names and a dominating defensive star is generating far too much excitement to care. While concerns remain with how Parsons is going to hold up, there is an understandable energy heading into a pivotal 2025 season for the Pack.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: