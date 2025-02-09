Packers Must Trade for All-Pro WR After Sudden Request
By Chris Schad
The Green Bay Packers had a successful season but it came up short in the wild card round of the playoffs. An 11-6 record was nothing to look down upon but their loss the Philadelphia Eagles was disappointing and left Green Bay wondering how to get over the hump this offseason.
One of the biggest questions is if the Packers can find a No. 1 receiver. Matt LaFleur’s comments that there were several top options fell flat as Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson battled injuries and other receivers struggled with drops. The void caused Josh Jacobs to go recruiting and rumors of a reunion with Davante Adams dominated headlines during Super Bowl week.
But while Adams would pull at the heartstrings, there are other All-Pro options on the market including one that was revealed on Sunday morning.
Packers Should Target 49ers Star Deebo Samuel to Solve No. 1 Receiver Problem
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel formally asked the team for a trade during his exit meetings last month. The former All-Pro had a disappointing season in 2024 but feels like a change of scenery could revive his career.
“It was a hard conversation to have with [49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan] because of the relationship we have,” Samuel told Schefter on Sunday. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”
Samuel is a weapon the Packers haven’t had in a while. His ability in the receiving game helped him catch a career-high 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 but he earned All-Pro honors due to his ability in the running game, toting the ball 59 times for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.
The 29-year-old hasn’t reached those heights since but part of it was due to injuries. While Samuel had a career-low 51 catches (excluding an injury shortened 2020 campaign) for 670 yards and three touchdowns last year he insisted it was a case of not getting the ball as opposed to a decline in performance.
Reed was the Packers’ leading receiver last year with 55 catches for 857 yards and six touchdowns but outside of Doubs, who caught 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns, Green Bay didn’t have a consistent threat.
While Reed is a strong player, Samuel could take over as the No. 1 option in an offense that has plenty of similarities to Shanahan’s system in San Francisco. Trading for Samuel won't be cheap and it will be a gamble. But the Packers are in the position where they can throw their chips on the table and it could lead to a deal this spring.