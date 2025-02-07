Jordan Love Sounds Like Aaron Rodgers With Latest Packers Comments
By Joe Summers
The Green Bay Packers are in a familiar spot with a talented quarterback and young yet underwhelming wide receivers. Their offense stalled in the playoffs, partially thanks to numerous mistakes from the group, and it seems obvious that upgrades are necessary.
Even standout running back Josh Jacobs urged the front office to acquire a true No. 1 wideout. Many believe the team should draft one with the 23rd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, though Green Bay's history suggests that's unlikely.
New comments by Jordan Love unfortunately pour cold water on the idea of drafting a receiver in the first round, and he sounds an awful lot like the last Packers signal caller in his shoes, Aaron Rodgers.
Jordan Love's WR Comments Echo Aaron Rodgers' Frustration
Appearing on the "Up & Adams Show" with Kay Adams on Friday, Love was asked what position he thought Green Bay would target with their first pick.
"Knowing the Green Bay Packers," Love said. "I think we're gonna go defense."
He has a point. The Packers haven't drafted a wide receiver in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002. 12 of their last 14 first-round selections were on defense, as the organization has a clear philosophy that finding defensive cornerstones in the draft is more important than finding offensive ones.
That doesn't necessarily mean it's the right decision or that Green Bay won't consider adding an offensive weapon. It does, however, mean Love's analysis is correct. Even when the Packers spend an early pick on offense, it's not on a skill-position player. Believe it or not, Walker in 2002 was also the last time the franchise took any skill-position player in the first round.
Rodgers made waves near the end of his tenure by expressing frustration with the team's apparent refusal to add impact receivers in the draft or free agency. Love hasn't reached the point of anger yet, but he could go down a similar path should his wideouts keep letting him down in big moments.
Christian Watson is expected to miss most of the regular season, leaving Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks as the main options. When you're going up against NFC teams that feature guys like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson, D.J. Moore, and many others, that's not a recipe for success.
Hopefully the Packers will learn from their previous mistakes. Otherwise, the end of the 2025 season could wind up eerily similar to that of 2024.