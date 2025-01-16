Packers GM Admits 'Frustration' With Highly Paid Player Entering Offseason
By Jovan Alford
One of the biggest questions the Green Bay Packers will have to answer this offseason is what to do with veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander. Alexander was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury ahead of Green Bay’s Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
The 27-year-old cornerback suffered a PCL injury earlier this season, forcing him to play seven games for the second straight season. Earlier this week, Alexander was asked to speak with the media but he declined.
The two-time Pro Bowl defensive back said he doesn’t even know if he’ll be in Green Bay next season and added that he didn’t have anything good to say so he opted not to talk. Alexander won’t become an unrestricted free agent until 2027 after signing a four-year, $84 million contract extension in 2022.
However, Alexander has a potential out in his contract for 2025. On Thursday, Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst was asked if there’s a “disconnect” between the Pack and the veteran corner.
“No. There's frustration from both sides that he can't get out there, that's tough, and I feel for him. He wants to be out there. He wants to play. But no disconnect,” Gutekunst (h/t Ryan Wood of USA TODAY).
If you are a Green Bay fan, you are happy to hear there’s no issue or a disconnect between Alexander and the team. It’s understandable why both sides are frustrated as Alexander has only played in 14 games across the last two seasons.
When healthy, he’s one of the best cornerbacks in the league and can make a game-changing play at any moment. This season, the Packers had to shuffle their cornerback rotation because of Alexander’s injury, placing Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine on the outside, which isn’t ideal.
However, the hope for Green Bay heading into next season is that Alexander is healthy and ready to re-establish himself as one of the best in the league. The last time the vet played a full season, he was named to the Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro in 2022.
