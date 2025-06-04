Packer on Thin Ice Admits He’s Looking Over His Shoulder at OTAs

The Green Bay Packers are in full swing for OTA workouts and it’s an interesting time to be on the roster. While some rookies and other young players are looking to make a name for themselves, veterans are looking to hold them off to keep their jobs, which creates an interesting dynamic heading into mandatory minicamp and eventually training camp.

One Packers player that is on the roster bubble is well aware he could be facing competition for his job and admitted to reporters that one young player has him looking over his shoulder as workouts enter their second week.

Packers Cornerback Keisean Nixon Praises Second-Year CB Kamal Hadden During OTAs

Keisean Nixon is trying to solidify his standing as one of the Packers’ starting cornerbacks for the upcoming season but has noticed the play of some of his teammates in the room. When talking to The Packers Wire’s Zach Kruse on Monday night, he mentioned that second-year cornerback Kamal Hadden is “playing outstanding” during OTAs.

Hadden began his rookie season as a sixth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs out of Tennessee in last year’s draft but wound up on their practice squad before he was waived in the final round of roster cuts. The Packers signed Hadden to their practice squad and elevated him to the active roster for two games last season but he didn’t play much before agreeing to a reserve/future contract in January.

The 24-year-old is expected to battle for a spot in training camp but seems to have gotten off to a strong start in OTAs, earning first-team reps when free agent acquisition Nate Hobbs was sidelined for personal reasons last week.

Nixon enters his sixth professional season and his third with the Packers. While he earned an All-Pro selection for his performance as a kick returner, his two seasons as a full-time corner have been shaky, posting a 60.0 overall grade in 2023 and a 64.1 overall grade in 2024 according to Pro Football Focus. Nixon also struggled in coverage during that time frame, allowing.131 receptions for 1,246 yards and seven touchdowns on 181 targets with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Even with Jaire Alexander’s uncertain future with the Packers, Nixon will need to step up his game if he wants to keep his job. If Hadden continues to make plays, that could be difficult and have Nixon in a reserve role or looking for a new team by the end of training camp.

